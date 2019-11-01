If one would pick the typical retirement age, 65 might be a commonly suggested age. So it was with Georgia Power's Plant Hammond as retirees, former employees and the small cadre of two dozen employees who are still on site, huddled under a huge tent beside the plant for a huge retirement party Friday for the coal-fired electricity generating facility.
Former Manager Brandon Dillard called it a "bittersweet" day as the Georgia Power community said goodbye to a plant Dillard called "iconic in this community."
Allen Reaves, senior vice president and senior production officer, recalled that the first three units at Plant Hammond were built from 1951 through 1954 for a total of $41 million when the economy was suffering from inflation that was running close to 25%.
"That was a notable accomplishment for the 1950's," Reaves said.
It was not until four years after the plant opened, 1958, when it was named for William P. Hammond, a former chief engineer and designer of numerous plants across the Georgia Power system. Unit Four was added to the system at Hammond in December of 1970.
During its peak of productivity, Hammond employed more than 200 people and was the second largest generating station among 26 Georgia Power plants.
Dillard also reminded the large audience that Hammond was a "showcase for the environment" in the late 1980's when Georgia Power spent more than $11 million to install advanced pollution control technology that reduced NOx, nitrogen oxide, emissions by more than 50%. That project was a joint effort of the utility, the U.S. Department of Energy and the Electric Power Research Institute.
"Hammond really pioneered that for the rest of the industry," Dillard said. He said that Hammond was also a leader for the Selective Catalytic Reduction and Scrubber technologies that also cost multiple millions of dollars.
Employees at Hammond also took a leadership role in the Renew Our Rivers program back in 2003 when employees helped remove more than 26 tons of garbage from the local rivers that first year.
Ironically, costs associated with ongoing environmental regulation played a role in the company's decision to take the plant offline earlier this year. Coal ash ponds across the plant's sprawling acreage are currently the target for many environmental groups.
Cassandra Wheeler, now a regional director for Georgia Power, came to Hammond as plant manager in 2014. She told the crowd that Hammond may be closing but "that doesn't mean Georgia Power is going away" in Rome. Wheeler said the company will continue to live by its motto of being a citizen where it serves. She recalled the large amounts of money that employees in Rome had raised for the March of Dimes, the Open Door Home and Backpack Buddy programs through the years.
Doug Palmer, who worked at Hammond for 20 years, stared out as a laborer and then moved into fuels.
"I made sure the coal got through the building. I ran tractors and locomotives and stuff like that," Palmer said. After moving to other plants, he came back to Hammond as a team leader in 2000 and has been in Rome right up until the plant closed earlier this year. Now Palmer works at Plant Bowen at Euharlee.
Several speakers address the "family" atmosphere of the team at Hammond through the years. Danny Walker, like many other Georgia Power employees who moved from one plant to another through the years, spoke through tears saying that it didn't matter what plant he was in at the time, "Hammond was always home."
Georgia Power has received approval to set up a solar farm on some of the Hammond property in the future, but plans for the plant itself have not been disclosed.