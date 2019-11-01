NEW YORK — Carlos Beltrán, two years removed from his playing career and with no managerial experience, was picked by the New York Mets to replace Mickey Callaway.
The Mets announced the move Friday.
A nine-time All-Star during 20 major league seasons, Beltrán played for the Mets from 2005-11.
He interviewed to become New York Yankees manager after the 2017 season, when Aaron Boone was hired, and spent this season as an adviser to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.
Callaway was hired by then-general manager Sandy Alderson and led New York to a disappointing 77-85 record in his first season. Brodie Van Wagenen replaced Alderson as GM and proclaimed the Mets favorite to win the NL East. But New York fell to 41-51 with a loss in its first game following the All-Star break and could climb only to the periphery of the wild-card race before finishing 86-76, third in the division behind Atlanta and World Series champion Washington.
NBA
Curry to miss at least three months with broken handSAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry will miss at least three months for the ailing Warriors because of a broken left hand that required surgery, the toughest blow yet in an already difficult season for struggling Golden State following five straight trips to the NBA Finals.
Now, both Splash Brothers are on the sidelines, leaving Golden State thin in the backcourt while facing a 1-3 record and just trying to stay in games. Klay Thompson is recovering from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee he suffered in the NBA Finals.
Curry underwent surgery Friday on the hand and second metacarpal of his index finger, and the team said he is expected to make a full recovery.
The Warriors said the surgery was performed by Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. An update on his progress is planned after three months, which would be early February. If he makes that timeline or close to it, Curry would have about 30 games remaining in the regular season.
The two-time MVP broke his non-shooting hand Wednesday in the third quarter of a 121-110 home loss to the Phoenix Suns.
NFL
Panthers’ Newton to get another opinion on footCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is seeking another opinion on his injured left foot.
The team announced Newton is traveled Friday to Green Bay, Wisconsin to visit with Dr. Robert Anderson, a renowned foot specialist who previously served as an assistant team physician with the Panthers.
Newton has missed Carolina’s last five games and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, as expected. He has not practiced since Week 2 and Kyle Allen was named the starter earlier in the week.
There were reports that Newton might return to the starting lineup this week after the Panthers lost 51-13 last Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers. But coach Ron Rivera quickly named Allen the starter on Monday.
NASCAR
Title hopeful Hamlin has torn labrum in shoulderFORT WORTH, Texas — Denny Hamlin is racing for a NASCAR championship with a torn labrum in his left shoulder that will require offseason surgery.
Hamlin said Friday he has had shoulder issues for years and does not know what caused them. He said it has not affected his driving the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and it was not aggravated last weekend when he got horse-collared and pulled to the ground by a member of Joey Logano’s crew in a scuffle after the race in Virginia.
The 15-season Cup veteran arrived at Texas second in the standings with two races remaining to qualify for the title-deciding finale at Homestead.