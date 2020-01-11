FLOWERY BRANCH — Former Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is joining the Atlanta Falcons’ staff.
The team announced Saturday that Lupoi will serve as defensive line and run game coordinator, focusing on defensive ends.
This past season, Lupoi was defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns. Before that, he spent 11 years at the college level, including five seasons on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.
Lupoi was appointed co-defensive coordinator before the 2016 season and served as defensive coordinator in 2018. He moved to the NFL to work for Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after just one season as the Browns’ head coach.
NBA
Nets’ Irving probable to return to court vs. HawksNEW YORK — Kyrie Irving could return to the Brooklyn Nets’ lineup Sunday after missing two months with a right shoulder injury.
The Nets listed Irving as probable on the injury report Saturday for their game against Atlanta.
Irving has missed 26 games with what the Nets said was an impingement, though Irving said he also had bursitis in the shoulder. He began to feel pain in early November before first sitting out after a game in Denver on Nov. 14.
He revealed last week he had a cortisone shot on Dec. 24, opting for that instead of surgery, and said he hoped that would allow him to return at some point. He started practicing in full this week.
The All-Star point guard is averaging 28.5 points in his first season in Brooklyn.
Men’s Basketball
Kentucky beats Alabama for team’s 1,000th SEC victoryLEXINGTON, Ky. — Immanuel Quickley scored the game’s final five points and finished with 19, Ashton Hagans had 15 with big 3 late and No. 14 Kentucky topped Alabama 76-67 on Saturday for its 1,000th Southeastern Conference victory.
The Wildcats (12-3, 3-0 SEC) led by 15 early in the second half before a cold stretch allowed the Crimson Tide to climb within 63-60 with just over five minutes remaining. Quickley nailed a 3 from the right corner with 4:33 left before Hagans followed from near the top of the arc at 2:20 for a 69-62 edge that helped offset John Petty Jr.’s 3 that cut the deficit to four.
Quickley then made 3 with a minute for a 74-67 lead before adding two three throws 24 seconds later as Kentucky beat the Crimson Tide for the 12th time in 13 meetings despite shooting just 32% after intermission. The Wildcats are 1,000-281 overall in SEC play.
Nick Richards had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double this season. Tyrese Maxey added 13 points for the Wildcats.
Herbert Jones had 18 points and Petty 16 for the Crimson Tide (8-7, 1-2), which sought to follow up their 21-point rout of Mississippi State.
Tennis
Nadal leads Spain into ATP Cup final vs. Djokovic, SerbiaSYDNEY — Rafael Nadal weathered an early barrage before beating Alex de Minaur 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 to clinch Spain’s semifinal win over Australia and secure a spot in the inaugural ATP Cup decider against Serbia.
Second-ranked Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 to secure Serbia’s win over Russia in Saturday’s earlier semifinal.
Top-ranked Nadal led Spain to the Davis Cup title at Madrid last November and is aiming to make it back-to-back triumphs in international team events. The 24-team ATP Cup is being staged for the first time.
Nadal endured the 20-year-old de Minaur’s relentless attacking play for most of the first two sets until a significant momentum swing. After saving a break point at 5-5, he won six consecutive games to clinch the second set and take a 4-0 lead in the third.
He didn’t want any repeats of the previous night, when he lost to David Goffin and then didn’t win the deciding doubles encounter against Belgium until after 1 a.m. in a match tiebreaker.
Golf
Oosthuizes takes one-shot lead into South African OpenJOHANNESBURG — Louis Oosthuizen is on course to defend his title at the South African Open, taking a one-shot lead into the final round.
Oosthuizen shot 7-under 64 in the third round at Randpark Golf Club on Saturday to move to 15 under par overall and hold a narrow advantage over Marcus Armitage.
Oosthuizen carded seven birdies and no bogeys to be in pole position for a 10th European Tour title and first since the South African Open a year ago.
Jaco Ahlers was third on his own on 13 under ahead of a five-way tie for fourth between Martin Rohwer, Jacques Blaauw, Andy Sullivan, Branden Grace and 18-year-old amateur Jayden Trey Schaper.