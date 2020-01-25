GREENSBORO, N.C. — Former Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner and NCAA president Gene Corrigan has died. He was 91.
The league said Saturday he died “peacefully overnight surrounded by his family” in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Corrigan was the ACC’s third full-time commissioner, serving from September 1987 until retiring in December 1996. While he was commissioner, the ACC added Florida State as its ninth member.
Corrigan served as NCAA president from 1995-97 and also worked as athletic director at Virginia and Notre Dame before becoming ACC commissioner.
Corrigan’s son, North Carolina State athletic director Boo Corrigan, said in a statement Saturday that his father “led a remarkable life.” He described him as someone who valued his family while working “in a profession where you can quickly lose sight of what’s most important.”
Major League Baseball
Source: Rockies, Story reach $27.5 million, two-year dealDENVER — All-Star shortstop Trevor Story and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a $27.5 million, two-year contract that avoids an arbitration hearing, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday night because the agreement was pending a physical and had not been announced.
Story can become a free agent following the 2021 World Series. When players and teams exchanged proposed 2020 salaries in salary arbitration two weeks ago, he asked for $11.5 million and Colorado offered him $10.75 million.
A slick fielder and power hitter, the 27-year-old Story had 35 home runs and 23 stolen bases last season — making him the second shortstop in major league history with multiple 30-20 seasons. Alex Rodriguez is the other.
Story also set career highs in runs (111), batting average (.294) and on-base percentage (.363) in 2019.
College Football
Former North Carolina coach tapped to lead Baylor offenseWACO, Texas — Baylor hired former North Carolina and Southern Miss head coach Larry Fedora as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for new head coach Dave Aranda.
Fedora, an offensive analyst for Texas this past season, started his college coaching career at Baylor. He was a Bears assistant from 1991-96, first for Grant Teaff and then Chuck Reedy.
Aranda also announced Saturday the retention of Joey McGuire, who was the associate head coach who served as interim head coach after Matt Rhule became coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
McGuire is one of four staff members who were with Rhule all three seasons that are staying. The others are tight ends coach Shawn Bell, associate athletic director for football relations David Wetzel and Corey Campbell, who was promoted to director of athletic performance for football.
Fedora was offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State from 2005-07, before going to Southern Miss as head coach from 2008-11 and then North Carolina from 2012-18.
Golf
Sagstrom shoots 67, leads by two in LPGA tournamentBOCA RATON, Fla. — Madelene Sagstrom shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio to take a two-stroke lead into the final round.
Seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, Sagstrom birdied four of the first eight holes and also birdied the par-4 15th in a bogey-free round. The 27-year-old Swede hit all 18 greens in regulation.
Sagstrom had a 15-under 201 total. The former LSU player opened with a 72, then shot a career-best 62 on Friday at rain-softened Boca Rio Golf Club.
Nasa Hataoka of Japan was second after a 67. Danielle Kang and Sei Young Kim were another stroke back at 12 under. Kang had a 65, and Kim shot 67.