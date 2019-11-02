Fort Oglethorpe Recreation Association basketball sign-ups are currently underway online at lforec.org. Sign-ups may be done in person on Nov. 9 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and on Nov. 13 from 6-8 p.m.
Recreation team sign-ups will be $50 for children ages 4-5 and $80 for children ages 6-12. Competitive team sign-ups will be $150 per team. For more information, call (423) 544-8199.
LFO youth wrestling sign-ups
Sign-ups for LFO youth wrestling will be held on Dec. 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the LFO High School field house. Sign-ups are open to wrestlers from kindergarten to eighth grade.
Sign-ups can also be done at any practice. Practices start Dec. 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the field house.
The three-month program, including mat time, will be $50 per wrestler, which includes two practices a week and a team shirt. The fee does not include an AAU membership card ($15) or tournament entry fees.
Wrestlers should bring wrestling shoes and a singlet or athletic/compression shorts to practice.
For more information, contact Kenny Hill at khill.lfo@catoosa.k12.ga.us or lfowrestling@comcast.net.
Boynton Basketball sign-ups
Sign-ups for Boynton youth basketball are currently being held online through Nov. 15 at boyntonrec.com.
Sign-ups will be held in person on Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and on Nov. 14 from 6-8 p.m.
For more information, call Alisha Cooke at (423) 762-1787.
