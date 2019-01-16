Reid was recently named Georgia High School Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Coaches Association. Reid led the Wolves to the semifinals in the GHSA state playoffs this past season as the team finished the year with a 13-1 overall record.
“I don’t think any of this would have happened without the support of our administration,” Reid said. “Our Rome City Schools Board has been great at letting us become a great football program. Of course, our principal, assistant principals and our teachers have all helped us to have great children to coach.”
Rome High Principal Eric Holland delivered the news to the coach.
Since coming to Rome before the start of the 2015 season, Reid has led the Wolves to an impressive 50-7 overall record including their historic 40-game winning streak after losing at Kell in September of 2016. Rome broke the West Rome Chieftain’s long-standing win streak of 37 games when they defeated Jackson-Atlanta by a score of 62-14 in the first round of the 2018 playoffs.
That streak also includes Rome taking home three straight Region 7-5A championships; back-to-back State championships by toppling football powerhouse Buford in the Georgia Dome and Warner Robins on the road; a Georgia State record for most points scored in a season with 758 in 2017; and a down-to-the-wire win against nationally-ranked Marietta when Rome hosted the Corky Kell Classic to open the 2018 season.
The Wolves maintained the No. 1 spot in the Class 5A state rankings throughout the entire 2018 season and peaked at No. 14 in the USA Today Super 25 rankings.
“I can’t say enough about our kids and our parents,” Reid said. “They let us coach them, and they come to practice and they work very hard. Any accolades for a head coach is always based on what these players and assistant coaches have done and they have done a great job.”