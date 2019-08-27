The Heritage Generals will be without head coach E.K. Slaughter this week after being suspended by the school from all football-related activities for allegedly shoving one of his players back onto the field by the helmet during Friday’s one-point win at LFO.
Slaughter will not be permitted to work with the football team during the week, including this Friday’s home-opener against Ringgold, though he will still be allowed to teach at the school during the week-long suspension. Jeremy New, the team’s defensive coordinator, will assume the duties as head coach for the Generals this week in Slaughter’s absence.
“We expect every member of the Heritage High School staff to adhere to the highest professional standards in all of their interactions with our students," stated Heritage principal Ronnie Bradford in a release. “Coach Slaughter quickly realized that his actions were wrong and apologized to the player involved and his family. We addressed his actions, and he will be suspended from football for one week."