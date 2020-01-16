A new ordinance serves up more dining options in LaFayette.
The LaFayette City Council, on Jan. 13, unanimously adopted a food truck ordinance, which spells out regulations for the vendors, including where the trucks can park.
“A lot of towns are stuck in their ways, but the LaFayette council members and the Walker county Commissioner are making positive moves to benefit Walker County,” Pasture Plate owner and operator Steve Cagle said.
Cagle has applied as a food truck vendor in other cities before. He said the ordinance ensures everybody plays by the rules.
The ordinance prohibits food trucks from pulling up in front of businesses or parking on private property without permission as has been an issue in the past in other cities.
Pasture Plate’s base of operation is located on 8426 U.S. 27 in Rock Spring, near Hank's Tire and Service. Cagle said his business is remodeling to create an indoor/outdoor venue with outdoor seating where other food trucks can park. Each truck will offer a variety of food, and the set up will be similar to that of Truck and Tap in Atlanta.
“There’s places like this all over the country now,” Cagle said.
Pasture Plate will be park beside City Dry Cleaners, at 107 N. Duke St., LaFayette, to serve traditional American, Korean and Cajun food. The truck will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.