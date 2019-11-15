A Floyd County woman is charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement officers after kneeing an officer in the groin during an incident at her residence.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Holly Jena Farr, 56, of 5 Woodview Court, Silver Creek, was embroiled in an argument with a person at her home when Farr struck them in the face. When Floyd County police arrived on the scene Thursday around 9 p.m., Farr allegedly used a knee to strike an officer in the groin.
Farr was also charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance in the emergency room at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Polk man charged with theft; meth possession
A Polk County man was charged with theft of a firearm and meth possession by Floyd County Police.
According to the report:
Alex Michael Monroe, 29, of 1525 Morris Road, was at 701 Shorter Ave. when police arrested him. Police say Monroe had meth and a stolen firearm. He is charged with felony meth possession and theft by receiving stolen property.
He remained in jail Friday night.
Man charged with drugs, probation violationA Floyd County man remained in jail on Friday night after being arrested on a felony drug charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jon Eric Mathis, 55, of 3984 Trion Teloga Road, is charged with felony methamphetamine possession charge and use of drug-related objects.
Kenya Hunter, staff writer