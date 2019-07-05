Floyd County social worker Kiara McConnell has been honored for her efforts to reunite foster children with their parents.
McConnell, a case manager with the Floyd County Department of Family and Children Services, was described as a hero in her community for professionalism, compassion and effectiveness in ultimately reuniting families.
“She proves our approach works when we partner with parents on a reunification plan and work together to equip parents for the toughest job there is – being a mother or father," said Samantha Walker, state reunification manager, in a press release.
June was Reunification Month, and this is the first year the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services has recognized employees, foster parents and service providers for their success in getting families back together.
Each month, an average of 313 families are reunited in Georgia. The number of foster children in Rome and Floyd County has dropped significantly over the last two years, but still one of the higher numbers in the state.
Fewer than five percent of the reports of alleged maltreatment result in the need to remove the child from their home and ultimately the majority are able to be reunited with their family.
McConnell has successfully directed the reunification of nine children with their parents since joining the Division in 2017 and is working on an additional 13 reunifications. Her colleagues describe her as compassionate, empathetic, positive and “a hero in many ways.”
Anyone interested in learning about becoming a foster parent can visit FosterGeorgia.com or call 800-210-KIDS. To find out about adopting, visit ItsMyTurnNow.dhs.ga.gov.
A look behind the unemployment data
The latest data from the Georgia Department of Labor showed Floyd County with a 3.6% jobless rate for May, up 0.4% from April, but still near historic lows.
Looking deeper into the numbers, the report indicates that 42,678 Floyd County residents had a job somewhere while another 1,604 were looking.
During May, 301 Floyd County residents filed an initial claim for unemployment assistance from the state. Those are workers who have not not sought unemployment benefits for at least 12 months.
During the month of May, the Department of Labor pumped more than $202,200 in unemployment benefits into Floyd County. The average unemployment check amounting to $265.
The Department of Labor reports that during May, the average unemployed Floyd County resident was drawing benefit checks for six weeks.
In Gordon County, the jobless rate for May was 3.2%. Jobless residents drew more than $107,900 in benefits checks worth an average of $269. The average Gordon County resident received benefits for between four and five weeks.
Bartow County residents showed a 3.3% jobless rate in May and drew $187,567 in benefits with the average weekly check amounting to $259. The average during of the benefits was between five and six weeks.
Rome banker completes at LSU
River City Bank Assistant Vice President & Retail Banking Manager Jennifer Selman has completed the Graduate School of Banking program at Louisiana State University.
“The Graduate School of Banking at LSU is considered one of the most prestigious banking schools in the country, and we are thrilled Jennifer was able to represent River City Bank with her time there,” said River City Bank CEO Jamie Tallent in a press release. “The knowledge she has gained through this experience will be invaluable to the bank as we continue to drive value with our unique culture while creating an environment that will facilitate superior customer service."
Selman has more than 25 years of experience along with a BS in Marketing and Management from Berry College. In her current role at the bank, Jennifer manages the bank’s retail division, with additional responsibilities for cash management and marketing.