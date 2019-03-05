State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome

District 52: All of Floyd, parts of Bartow, Chattooga and Gordon

Capitol Phone: 404-656-0034

Capitol Address: 121-C State Capitol, Atlanta, GA 30334

District Address: 3 Orchard Spring Drive, Rome, GA 30165

Email: Chuck.Hufstetler@senate.ga.gov

Committees: Finance (chair); Retirement (vice chair); Health and Human Services; Higher Education; Appropriations (ex officio).

State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome

District 13: Central Floyd County, including Rome

Capitol Phone: 404-463-2248

Capitol Address: 245 State Capitol, Atlanta, GA 30334

District Address: 3 Central Plaza, No. 360, Rome, GA 30161

Email: Katie.Dempsey@house.ga.gov

Committees: Appropriations: Human Resources subcommittee (chair); Economic Development & Tourism; Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications; Higher Education; Rules; Health & Human Services; Transportation.

State Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee

District 12: Western half of Floyd and all of Chattooga County

Capitol Phone: 404-656-0325

Capitol Address: 402 CLOB, 18 Capitol Square SW, Atlanta, GA 30334

District Address: P.O. Box 122, Armuchee, GA 30105

Email: Eddie.Lumsden@house.ga.gov

Committees: Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment (chair); Insurance; Public Safety and Homeland Security; Budget and Fiscal Affairs; State Properties; Appropriations; Rules; Governmental Affairs; Human Relations & Aging.

State Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville

District 14: Southeast Floyd and Western Bartow County

Capitol Phone: 404-656-0325

Capitol Address: 612-B CLOB, 18 Capitol Square SW, Atlanta, GA 30120

District Address: P.O. Box 1051, Cartersville, GA 30105

Email: Mitchell.Scoggins@house.ga.gov

Committees: Judiciary; Transportation; Budget & Fiscal Affairs.