State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome
District 52: All of Floyd, parts of Bartow, Chattooga and Gordon
Capitol Phone: 404-656-0034
Capitol Address: 121-C State Capitol, Atlanta, GA 30334
District Address: 3 Orchard Spring Drive, Rome, GA 30165
Email: Chuck.Hufstetler@senate.ga.gov
Committees: Finance (chair); Retirement (vice chair); Health and Human Services; Higher Education; Appropriations (ex officio).
State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome
District 13: Central Floyd County, including Rome
Capitol Phone: 404-463-2248
Capitol Address: 245 State Capitol, Atlanta, GA 30334
District Address: 3 Central Plaza, No. 360, Rome, GA 30161
Email: Katie.Dempsey@house.ga.gov
Committees: Appropriations: Human Resources subcommittee (chair); Economic Development & Tourism; Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications; Higher Education; Rules; Health & Human Services; Transportation.
State Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee
District 12: Western half of Floyd and all of Chattooga County
Capitol Phone: 404-656-0325
Capitol Address: 402 CLOB, 18 Capitol Square SW, Atlanta, GA 30334
District Address: P.O. Box 122, Armuchee, GA 30105
Email: Eddie.Lumsden@house.ga.gov
Committees: Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment (chair); Insurance; Public Safety and Homeland Security; Budget and Fiscal Affairs; State Properties; Appropriations; Rules; Governmental Affairs; Human Relations & Aging.
State Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville
District 14: Southeast Floyd and Western Bartow County
Capitol Phone: 404-656-0325
Capitol Address: 612-B CLOB, 18 Capitol Square SW, Atlanta, GA 30120
District Address: P.O. Box 1051, Cartersville, GA 30105
Email: Mitchell.Scoggins@house.ga.gov
Committees: Judiciary; Transportation; Budget & Fiscal Affairs.