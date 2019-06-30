Floyd County Schools Board of Education will be holding a pair of hearings Monday to discuss the 2019 millage rate which the system plans on lowering by .05 mills.
The rate would drop from 18.30, which was lowered from the previous year by the board in 2018, to the new rate of 18.25 which will be applied when property taxes are assessed later this year.
In other words, a person who owns a $100,000 house with no homestead exemption would save about 50 cents on their property tax bill with the decreased rate. This decrease would also mean the system would lose about $90,000 in funding, according to Superintendent Jeff Wilson.
Board Chair Tony Daniel asked if the change was necessary, not that he was against a cut on property taxes, but was concerned on the system having to raise the millage rate again if another recession hit in the future.
“Recessions are just a by product of capitalism,” he said. “I don’t want to be put in a position where we have to raise the rate.”
Wilson said the reason he is suggesting a rollback is so the public can see that even though the board is having to be strict about its finances they can still say they are looking out for the taxpayer by rolling back the rate.
“Some people are going to pay more or less regardless of what we do,” he said.
The board will meet at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will also discuss new logo changes, personnel and nutrition contracts at the first meeting.