A Floyd County man faces several felony charges in the aftermath of an altercation at his home early Friday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Caleb Lane Brock, 20, of 6685 Alabama Highway, was arrested at his residence around 1:30 Friday morning. Brock is accused of grabbing a woman by her hair, throat, and clothing, pulling her out of a vehicle, then forcing her to return inside his residence against her will.
The assault left marks on the woman's neck.
Brock is charged with felonies for false imprisonment and aggravated assault along with a misdemeanor for simple battery.
Rockmart woman accused of conspiring to distribute meth
A Polk County woman is charged with a felony for conspiring to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act in Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kayla Cheree Morris, 31, of 1889 Old Collard Valley Road, Rockmart, reportedly worked to arrange the sale of methamphetamine at a location in the 2400 block of Shorter Avenue on July 18.