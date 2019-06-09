The Chattanooga Area Swim League (CASL) saw picture-perfect conditions last Monday for the first night of the 2019 season.
Atop Lookout Mountain, the Fairyland Flash got off to a fast start with a big win over the Cleveland Aqua Tigers, 515-235.
Bella McBryar, Will Jackson, Ellie Taliaferro and Ben Bevill all scored 19 points for the Flash in the Red Division clash. Evelyn Stein and Harrison Barnes had 18 points each, followed by Sammy Jackson, Teddy Wingfield, Hank Wingfield and Charles Barnes with 17. Wilder Wingfield picked up 16 points for the home team, while Will Ozburn, Frances Bohner and Grant McBryar each added 15.
Other double-digit scorers included Amy Bastone (14), Win Stribling and Emmy Cole (12), Lainey Hales, Strib Stribling, Demi Stribling, Josie Stribling, Caroline Carr and Vika Wardell (11) and Kent Wingfield, Lila Montgomery, Lizzie Wilson, Kylie Eiselstein and Catherine Carr (10).
Three nights later in Red Bank, the Flash took down the Gators by a count of 459-314 to move to 2-0 on the year.
Jackson and Bevill led the way with 19 points each in the win. Stein contributed with 18 points, followed by Ellie Taliaferro with 17. Bohner picked up 16 points in the win, while 15-point scorers included Montgomery, Jackson, Cole, Grant McBryar and Bo Ozburn. Barnes chipped in with 14 and Bella McBryar and Strib Stribling each had 13.
Charles Barnes had 12.5 points for the Flash. Wilson, Will Ozburn and Alexander Grande each finished with 12. Carson Kaeser had 11.5, while Jane Eiselstein and Win Stribling both had 11. Rounding out the double-digit scorers was Bastone, Wilder Wingfield, Kent Wingfield, Catherine Carr and David Hornewith 10 apiece.
Fairyland was scheduled to swim at Chattanooga Golf and Country Club on Monday, but due to newspaper deadlines, results were not available as of press time.
In Fort Oglethorpe, the Catoosa Great White Sharks, winners of the Red Division a year ago, got their first taste of competition in the always-tough Blue Division of the CASL after last season’s division title earned them a league promotion.
The Great White Sharks put up a solid showing against traditional CASL stalwart Stuart Heights, but they would ultimately lose last Monday’s meet, 479.5-323.5.
Keeley Mountjoy led Catoosa with 18 points, followed by 15 points apiece by Reece Gallagher, Emma Pulliam and Helen Webb. Colson Chapperlear had 14 points. Allie O’Donnell picked up 12 points. Eston Burns and Lisa Afonshina had 11 points each and Easton O’Donnell’s 10 points rounded out the double-figure scorers for the Sharks.
Things got no easier for Catoosa on Thursday as they made their first-ever trip to Signal Mountain to face the Green Giants, the longtime powerhouse of the CASL. Once again, the Sharks swam well, but not enough to get the win as Signal claimed the victory, 479.5-321.5.
Mountjoy, Gallagher and Pulliam all had 17 points for Catoosa (0-2). Will Riddell added 16, followed by Webb with 15. Afonshina and Isaac Berry had 12 points each. Mariana Easley had 11 points and Chappelear ended up with 10.
The Sharks were slated to host Ooltewah on Monday, but due to newspaper deadlines, results were not available as of press time. Catoosa also has a meet scheduled for Thursday at Dalton.