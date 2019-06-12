Georgia Department of Education Logo

The Georgia Department of Education chose just over 260 2019 graduates to honor as Georgia Scholars for their achievements in school, community and home.

On May 6, the Georgia Department of Education announced its choices for Georgia Scholars of the class of 2019 for all high schools in the state.

To be chosen as a Georgia Scholar, says the Georgia Department of Education, a student must have “achieved excellence in school and community life. …

“Georgia Scholars are students who have carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school; who performed excellently in all courses; who successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and in their communities; and who have assumed active roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.”

Of just over 260 Georgia Scholars this year, five are from Walker and Catoosa county schools:

Jillian Brandenburg, Gordon Lee High School

Samuel Keehan, Gordon Lee High School

Olivia Allen, Heritage High School

Yoon-Suh Song, Heritage High School

Ashton Wiggins, Heritage High School

Each Georgia Scholar receives a special seal to affix to his or her diploma.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 