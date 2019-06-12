On May 6, the Georgia Department of Education announced its choices for Georgia Scholars of the class of 2019 for all high schools in the state.
To be chosen as a Georgia Scholar, says the Georgia Department of Education, a student must have “achieved excellence in school and community life. …
“Georgia Scholars are students who have carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school; who performed excellently in all courses; who successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and in their communities; and who have assumed active roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.”
Of just over 260 Georgia Scholars this year, five are from Walker and Catoosa county schools:
Jillian Brandenburg, Gordon Lee High School
Samuel Keehan, Gordon Lee High School
Olivia Allen, Heritage High School
Yoon-Suh Song, Heritage High School
Ashton Wiggins, Heritage High School
Each Georgia Scholar receives a special seal to affix to his or her diploma.