Calhoun's newest store for athletic performance wear, FineFettle, will ring in the holidays this year with sales, savings, and style.
The store will be participating in downtown Calhoun's Christmas Open House event on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Featured will be savings, trunk shoes, and treats. Owner Laura Rutledge said she was excited to take part in the tradition this year, as it is the shop's first year in Calhoun.
Rutledge also said offerings for this holiday season will include all kinds of carefully selected workout apparel in the latest styles and innovative fabric technology, from leggings to tank tops to shoes and more. She described the items FineFettle carries as "everything needed to take you from the gym to the market in style and comfort."
Regular store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. FineFettle is located inside the Kensington Place shopping center at 500 Belwood Road, next to Belwood Elementary School.