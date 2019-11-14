Donna Rogers has owned the Tot Roost & Teens store, located at 110 Court Street, for the last 23 years. The store has been open since 1943 at the same location, selling clothes for people of all ages, from newborns to teen boys, preteen girls, and some ladies ware items. Rogers and the rest of her staff are excited for the holiday season and will be participating in the annual Calhoun Open House on Sunday.
"We want to remember that the main thing Christmas is all about is celebrating Christ's birth," Rogers said. "We always get excited about this season."
The decorations, the Christmas parade, special events with the spirit of giving and the enthusiasm of the children are all part of what make this holiday season so unique to her.
On Sunday, Tot Roost will be open from 1-6 p.m. for the open house. All items in the store will be 25 percent off, with select merchandise on sale for as much as 70 percent off. Free gift wrapping will be available for those who opt in. For the rest of the holiday season, Tot Roost & Teens will operate at their normal business hours of Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"Our team at Tot Roost & Teens loves to serve our community," Rogers said. "We consider you our family and want you to stop by. If you need a gift or something unique, we have a huge variety of current styles and fashions in all sizes."