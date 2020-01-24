I’m pretty sure retired YKK Corporation president Alex Gregory made an excellent presentation to the Rome Rotary club Thursday, though I was unable to attend. I did, however, catch up to Gregory for a session with students at the Floyd County College and Career Academy and it was one of the best hours I’ve spent covering a story in a long time.
A very long time!
To begin with, it was very clear that students in the robotics & engineering curriculum, the digital gaming curriculum and the huge health care program were all excited about the hands on opportunities the academy offers. They were universally excited about dual enrollment chances with Georgia Northwestern Technical College and internship possibilities with local business and industry.
Contrary to what you might think, I believe the future may well be in good hands.
But it was the insight about the rest of their lives that Gregory offered the teenagers that was both interesting and, in my opinion, highly beneficial.
And the kids, every one of them, seemed to be paying close attention.
First was Gregory’s analysis of happiness. A Gallup survey revealed that it wasn’t wealth and it wasn’t health.
“Having a good job working with people that you care about and care about you, doing something that adds value,” Gregory explained. It was a different way of the old saying about if you love what you’re doing it ain’t work.
Secondly, his advice about being flexible struck me. He related a story about a person at one of his company’s plants in Texas who had been offered a nice promotion but turned it down because it would have required a significant relocation. Gregory said that was certainly the person’s decision, but that he had lost an opportunity to move up in the world, and who knows what kind of future opportunities that could have led to.
“Don’t be afraid to take risks,” Gregory told the students. “You’re going to have a good time when you get out in the real world.”
Sometimes we all have to take a chance to become better at what we do.
Thirdly, Gregory stressed that everyone should learn to speak a second language. I can understand Spanish pretty well but going from English to Spanish is a lot tougher. I’m sure some readers will fully understand what I’m talking about.
But it was Gregory’s comments about “cultural sensitivity” that stood out even more strongly to me.
“Believe it or not we (Americans) are really not the center of the world. There’s a lot going on out there so you have to learn the diplomacy,” Gregory told the students.
All of that to say this. We’ve talked a lot in Rome about wanting to keep our young people at home. Our kids, the kids that come to college here. We want them to have opportunities to make Rome great again. But opportunities also abound all over the world and there’s nothing wrong with looking for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow in Michigan, or New Mexico, or Japan, or Germany.
Too many young people never venture more than 50 miles from where they were born. Take advantage of opportunities to check out what’s going on elsewhere. When those opportunities arise, give it a shot. Heck, if I had not made the move from Northern Virginia to deep South Georgia in 1978, think of all the wonderful people I might never have gotten to know. Like all of you!