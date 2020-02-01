SCOTTSDALE. Ariz. — Tony Finau and Webb Simpson crashed golf’s biggest party with some back-nine fireworks.
Finau shot a 9-under 62 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Simpson in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, making an eagle on the par-5 13th and then, switching to a Kobe Bryant jersey for one hole, a birdie on TPC Scottsdale’s stadium par-3 16th.
Simpson had a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th in a 64.
Second-round leader J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford were two strokes back. Holmes shot 70 and Swafford had a 66. Holmes won at TPC Scottsdale in 2006 and 2008 for the first of his five PGA Tour titles.
Xander Schauffele (66), Adam Long (66) and Scott Piercy (68) were another shot back.
► Six years after combining brilliantly for Europe in the Ryder Cup, Graeme McDowell and Victor Dubuisson will play together in the final group at the Saudi International on Sunday.
McDowell birdied four of his last seven holes — including the 18th — to shoot 4-under 66 in the third round and claim a one-stroke lead on 12-under 198 overall at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on Saturday.
Dubuisson is the nearest challenger after a 65, with the Frenchman showing an unexpected return to form after years in the doldrums. He has just one top-10 finish since November 2017 and has plummeted to No. 478 in the rankings.
► Brett Quigley won the Morocco Champions in his second PGA Tour Champions start, saving par on the final two holes Saturday to hold off Stephen Ames by a stroke.
The 50-year-old Quigley won a PGA Tour-sanctioned event for the first time since taking the 2001 Arkansas Classic for his second victory on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour.
Three strokes behind Ames entering the day, Quigley shot his second straight 6-under 66 to finish at 15-under 201 at Samanah Golf Club. Ames, the leader after each of the first two days, had a 70.
College Basketball
Clemson’s Baehre to miss rest of season with torn ACLCLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson forward Jonathan Baehre is out for the season after re-injuring an ACL he first hurt last May.
The school said Baehre underwent surgery Friday.
Baehre is a 6-foot-10 junior from Germany who played two seasons at North Carolina Asheville before transferring to Clemson. Baehre sat out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA guidelines.
He first hurt his knee in May 2019 and missed Clemson’s gold-medal winning trip to the World University Games last summer.
He returned to play two December games against Florida State and South Carolina before returning to the bench.
Soccer
18-year-old Llanez scores lone U.S. goal in debutCARSON, Calif. — Ulysses Llanez scored in his U.S. national team debut near his hometown, and a young American roster opened the Americans’ 2020 schedule Saturday with a 1-0 exhibition victory over Costa Rica.
Llanez, an 18-year-old native of nearby Lynwood, buried a penalty kick in the corner in the 50th minute, slotting the ball to the left of goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado, who dove the other way.
Llanez celebrated by miming a fallaway jump shot in a tribute to retired Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with eight others last Sunday.
Even before Llanez’s goal celebration, both teams honored Bryant. Costa Rica posed for its pregame team photo while holding a No. 24 Ticos jersey, while the U.S. supporters broke out in cheers and chants of “Kobe! Kobe!” when 24:00 came up on the scoreboard.
Bryant supported AC Milan while growing up in Italy, and he later backed Barcelona.