The final match of the 2018 Vintage Baseball season will be played Saturday, Aug. 25, on the Polo Field at the Historic Army Post in Fort Oglethorpe.
The double-header features the Travellers Club of Brentwood taking on the Mountain City at noon, followed by the Phoenix of East Nashville playing the Lightfoot Club at 2:30 p.m.
“The end of the season is when we see some of the best baseball being played,” said Chris McKeever, director of the 6th Cavalry Museum. “You’ll get to watch vintage baseball, tour the museum and take a step back in time to learn about Fort Oglethorpe’s unique military history, and best of all, it’s all absolutely free.” Musician Doug Carson will entertain with live period music.
For those not familiar with vintage baseball, this is baseball played in the rules, equipment, costume and culture of the 1860s. Think of it as living history through baseball. Players are all volunteers, and the game, called a match, is played with wooden bats and no gloves. The players play for the sheer joy of playing, and it shows.
Admission to the baseball match and the 6th Cavalry Museum are free, as is parking Saturday. Bring a lawn chair or blanket as there is no bleacher seating.
For more information about this event visit www.6thcavalrymuseum.org.