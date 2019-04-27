The 2019 NGAC Championships will take place this week and area middle school teams got in final preparation for the event with two separate meets at LFO High School last week.
In a four-team meet last Tuesday, the Chattanooga Valley girls collected 70 points to beat Saddle Ridge (44.5), Lakeview (42) and LaFayette (27.5).
Earning first-place points for the Lady Eagles were Amiya Smith in the 100 (14.7), Alexis Wheeler in the shot put (27-8) and both the 4x100 (59.29) and the 4x400 (4:58) relay teams.
Saddle Ridge got three victories from Auriyan McClure in the 200 (28.44), the 400 (1:03.32) and the long jump (14-4.5). Haynie Gilstrap swept the 800 (2:52) and the 1600 (6:20) and Lexi Baker won the discus (65-4).
Tuesday’s other two wins were turned in by Lakeview as Carlee Wilson won the 100 hurdles (19.43) and Taylor Rodreguez claimed the high jump (4-4) on a tiebreaker with Chattanooga Valley’s Ava Rosenbloom.
On the boys’ side, the Eagles ran away with 103 points. LaFayette (36.5) edged Saddle Ridge (33) for second place, while Lakeview (12) finished fourth.
Chattanooga Valley won eight events. Isaac Woodall claimed the 100 (13.25) and the 400 (1:02.97). Ian Byrd took top honors in the 200 (26.75), while Henry Holden won the 800 (2:36). Jakobe Turner earned first place in the long jump (16-9) and Parker Johnson was first in the shot put (36-3). The Eagles also swept the 4x100 (51.68) and the 4x400 (4:18).
LaFayette got a win from Daeshaun Goad in the 100 hurdles (17.52), while Logan Stephens won the discus (90-0).
The other two winners on the day came from Saddle Ridge. Carson Carpenter crossed the line in 5:43 to win a close 1600-meter race, while Jackson Nicholson cleared 5-2 to win the high jump.
On Friday at the seven-team Lakeview Invitational, the Heritage girls amassed 134 points to win first place. Gordon Lee was second with 91, followed by Chattanooga Valley with 76. Lakeview (48.75), Rossville (40.75), Ringgold (31) and LaFayette (31) rounded out the team standings.
The Lady Generals won 10 of the 12 events with three multiple winners. Aaliyah Rodgers raced to victories in both the 100 (13.93) and the 400 (1:06.88). Zoie St. John swept the 800 (2:41) and the 1600 (6:07), while Avah Morrison won the shot put (28-5) and the discus (81-1).
Emily Woody crossed the tape in 29.05 to win the 200. Harper Carstens cleared 4-10 to win the high jump, while the 4x100 relay team (54.76) and the 4x400 relay team (4:52) also won for Heritage.
Second-place Gordon Lee got a victory from Seanna Norton in the 100 hurdles (18.16), while Rossville’s Shayla Rosson won the long jump (14-4).
In the boys’ standings, Chattanooga Valley finished with a winning total of 110 points. Rossville was second with 78 and Heritage (69) edged Gordon Lee (66.5) and Ringgold (60) two placed third. LaFayette (40.5) and Lakeview (25) rounded out the standings.
The Eagles won four individual events. Holden swept the 800 (2:31) in the 1600 (5:39). Johnson was the winner in the shot put (35-6) and the Eagles’ 4x400 relay team also finished first (4:15).
Darrian Burks swept the 100 (12.49) and the 200 (25.56) for Rossville. Zion Irvin clocked in at 15.43 to win the 100 hurdles. Eric Singleton cleared 5-2 to win the high jump, while the Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay team (49.57) also came in first.
Gordon Lee had two first-place winners. Braxton Turnipseed crossed the line in 59.65 to win the 400, while Josh Underwood hit 19-0 in the long jump.
For Ringgold, Brady Gray won the discus with a throw of 112-11.
The first day of the NGAC Championships was scheduled for Tuesday of this week, while the conference meet will finish up on Thursday. Both days will be held back at LFO.