Heisman Trophy finalists Justin Fields and Chase Young head an Associated Press All-Big Ten football team dominated by players from conference champion Ohio State.
Fields is the offensive player of the year, Young is defensive player of the year and the Buckeyes’ Ryan Day is coach of the year in his first season.
Ohio State has eight players on the first team in voting by 25 media members. Fields, Young and J.K. Dobbins join Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs and Keith Duncan and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor as unanimous selections.
Taylor, the Big Ten’s No. 2 all-time rusher, is on the first team for the third straight year. Other repeat first-team picks are Minnesota receiver Tyler Johnson, Michigan offensive tackle Jon Runyan and cornerback Lavert Hill, Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz and Michigan State defensive tackle Raequan Williams.
Fields led Ohio State to a 13-0 record and the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff in his first season after transferring from Georgia. He has passed for 2,953 yards and 40 touchdowns and has thrown just one interception.
► Willie Taggart has another chance after a failed stint at Florida State, and Florida Atlantic’s search for Lane Kiffin’s replacement is over.
Taggart was hired by FAU on Wednesday, a week before the early signing day and only four days after Kiffin left the Owls for Mississippi.
Taggart has been to one bowl game in 10 seasons as a head coach, with a 56-62 record. Florida State fired him in November after a 27-10 loss to Miami.
► Colorado State hired Steve Addazio as its head football coach.
Addazio wasn’t out of work long after being fired by Boston College on Dec. 1. He was 44-44 in seven seasons with the Eagles.
The 60-year-old Addazio steps in for Mike Bobo, who resigned last week after reaching a financial settlement with Colorado State. Bobo is now the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.
College Basketball
Wayland Baptist’s Culver scores 100 points in gamePLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist senior guard J.J. Culver became the fourth college basketball player to score 100 or more points in a game, reaching the century mark in a 124-60 win over Southwestern Adventist on Tuesday night.
Culver hit 34 of 62 shots, 12 of 33 from 3-point range and was 20-for 27-on free throws to finish with an even 100 points for the NAIA Pioneers. He also had nine rebounds, five steals, two blocked shots and an assist.
Culver is the older brother of former Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver, who led the Red Raiders to the NCAA championship game for the first time last season. Virginia won the title in overtime.
J.J. Culver is the first college player to score at least 100 since Jack Taylor of Grinnell College, who scored an NCAA-record 138 points in a game in 2012 and followed that up with a 109-point effort in 2013.
Major League Baseball
Harrelson wins Frick Award for broadcasting excellenceSAN DIEGO — Ken Harrelson, a former player who called Chicago White Sox games for 34 years, on Wednesday won the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick award for excellence in broadcasting.
The 78-year-old was an outfielder and first baseman from 1963-71 for the Kansas City Athletics, Boston, Cleveland and Washington, then had a 43-season broadcast career.
He started broadcasting for the Red Sox (1975-81) and switched to the White Sox in 1982. Harrelson became Chicago’s general manager after the 1985 season, left after one year and became a New York Yankees’ broadcaster in 1987.
He returned to the White Sox broadcast crew from 1989 and stayed through 2018.