The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department continues its death investigation of a woman whose body was found in a ditch near Tunnel Hill on Saturday, Aug. 17.
According to Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk, a passerby located the deceased body lying in a ditch along Magill Lane, which runs between Bandy Road and Dogwood Road.
Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office personnel and EMS responded to the scene and located the body of a deceased white female.
“Investigators did not locate any signs of a scuffle or violence at the scene,” Sisk said.
Sisk says an autopsy was performed Monday, Aug. 19 on the female at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Crime Lab.
“The initial findings of the autopsy did not reveal any trauma to the body or any signs of foul play,” Sisk said. “The cause of death is pending the results of the toxicology.”
Sisk says detectives have an approximate age range for the woman, but that a positive identification has yet to be made.
“At this time, the identity of the female is unknown,” Sisk said. “The medical examiner has estimated the age of the female as being between 35 and 45 years of age. The female is 5’08” tall, weighs 140lbs, and has brown hair that has been bleached blonde. The female does not have any tattoos, and all of her teeth have been removed (for dentures). The female was wearing blue jeans and a black tank top shirt.”
Anyone with information about the unidentified female is asked to contact Detective Doug Licklider or Captain Chris Lyons with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424 or 706-935-2323.