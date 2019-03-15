A Rome man turned himself in at the Floyd County Jail on Thursday night, charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles Lynn Johnson, 50, 613 Chulio Road, was supposedly hunting squirrel on Lewis Barrett Boulevard on January 6. He admitted to having possession of a shotgun and rifle while being interviewed by authorities at his home.
Woman arrested with oxycodone
A woman has been charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance related to an incident earlier this month.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amanda Lynn Sorrells, 34, of 166 Martin Road, Rockmart, was allegedly found to be in possession of a single oxycodone pill at a location on Craton Road in March.
She has also been charged with misdemeanors for criminal trespass and theft by taking.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Men charged with drug distribution and firearm possession
Two Rome men were arrested on Woodland Street Friday during the execution of a search warrant after police found a large quantity of drugs and a firearm in the house.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Desmond Quinell Irvin, 40, of 44 Woodland St., and Andre Michael Irvin, 45, of 313 Reece St., were found to be in possession of over 10 pounds of marijuana individually packaged for sale. The two men also had two firearms, a scale and small baggies.
The Irvins are charged with felony trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.