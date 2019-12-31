The Federal Railroad Administration has established a new, dedicated webpage at www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings, allowing the public and law enforcement to report blocked highway-rail grade crossings.
Blocked crossings occur when stopped trains impede the flow of motor vehicle or pedestrian traffic at railroad tracks for extended periods of time. Communities have long dealt with the issue of blocked crossings, and FRA is now seeking broad public input to understand the scope of the problem and engage with affected parties to identify potential solutions.
Blocked crossings pose potential safety risks, specifically in locations where trains routinely hinder roadway and pedestrian movement for extended periods. In these cases, frustrated drivers seeking to avoid extended delays may attempt to clear the crossing before a train arrives, and pedestrians may be tempted to crawl between stopped railcars. Further, blocked crossings can have detrimental effects on quality of life, making people late for work, school, and appointments and possibly contributing to roadway congestion.
Currently, there are approximately 130,000 public highway/rail grade crossings in the United States.
The new FRA Blocked Crossing website requests specific information from users reporting blocked crossing -- including date, time, location, and duration. Filling out the report will likely take about three minutes. FRA will use the information collected to gain a more complete picture of the location, duration, and impact of blocked crossings. We will share this information with stakeholders, using it to help facilitate local solutions to blocked crossing issues.
Please report only once for each blocked crossing. There are no federal laws or regulations pertaining to blocked crossings. Therefore, this information is only being used to track the location and impacts of blocked crossings.FRA's purpose of collecting this information is to learn where, when, for how long, and what impacts result from blocked highway-rail grade crossings. FRA may share this information with stakeholders, including railroads, state and local governments, and other federal authorities.
There may be legitimate operating and/or safety-related reasons for a crossing to be occupied by a slow or idling train.