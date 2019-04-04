Gordon County had a record-setting February in terms of its labor force, which hit 28,351, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.
On Thursday, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Gordon County started 2019 by setting a record for labor force in February. In the two-month cycle of January and February, Gordon County posted monthly gains in labor force and employed residents, while also seeing a decline in the unemployment rate in February.
“These early numbers look very solid,” Butler said. “We are seeing communities add workers and grow their labor force. It’s looking like we can expect a very productive year in terms of job creation and hiring.”
The unemployment rate inched up in early 2019 before dropping back down in February. In January, the rate climbed 0.4 percent. However, it dropped 0.3 percent in February, finishing at 4.1 percent, which is slightly above the 3.8 percent rate nationally. This February's rate is 0.1 percent below the February 2018 rate.
The county added to its labor force by 335 in January and 17 in February. The February employment total of 28,351 was a new record, more than 236 than the February 2018 total.
By the end of that record-setting month, though, the total of employed residents dropped to 27,178. The number increased by 214 in January and rose by 89 in February to net at a gain of 303 over the two-month cycle.
The numbers of unemployment claims fell in February by 61 percent and were up in January by 74 percent. When compared to last February, claims were up by 26 percent. In February, claims were down in manufacturing.
The Northwest region ended February with 403,798 employed residents. The number decreased by 1,687 in January and rose by 1,694 in February to gain seven over the two-month cycle.
There were 177 active job postings in Gordon County for February. The Department of Labor job listing service can be found at employgeorgia.com.