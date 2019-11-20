Fast Fact: In 2019, there were no repeat winners in any of the eight GHSA boys’ state basketball championship games from the previous year. It marked the first time that had happened since the 2016 season and just the second time it had happened since the GHSA started crowning eight different state champions in 2013. It has never happened on the girls’ side as the eight different classifications have had at least one repeat winner each year.
sherpst
Sports editor
