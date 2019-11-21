Fast Fact: Although a handful of teams from Catoosa and Walker Counties have played for state basketball titles over the years, only four times has a school from our area succeeded in winning it all.
Rossville High School claimed three state championships in basketball before closing it doors in 1989. The Bulldogs won the Class B state title in 1944 and 1946, while the Lady Bulldogs won the Class AAA title in 1986. It would be 27 years later before it happened again when the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans took the Class 1A Public state crown in 2013.