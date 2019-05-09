Gordon County Farm Bureau has honored its former, longtime President Henry J. West by naming its office building for him. West served as GCFB president from 1981 until October 2018 in a volunteer capacity.
A native of Gordon County, West grew up on a farm where his family grew a little bit of everything – cotton, corn for the hogs and cattle and all of their own vegetables. After serving in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves, West began raising broiler chickens in 1954 along with beef cattle and hay.
West served on the Georgia Farm Bureau Board of Directors from 1984-2014 representing the 15 counties in Northwest Georgia that make up the organization’s 1st District.
“Henry West has been a lifelong advocate for agriculture and a great supporter of Farm Bureau. The Gordon County Farm Bureau Board of Directors wanted to recognize what Mr. Henry has done for our county by dedicating our building to him,” said GCFB President Neil Barwick.
West and his late wife, Lois, raised a family of three daughters – Rita Crook, Neva Adams and Nelda Heramb – and one son, Terry, who farms with his father.
