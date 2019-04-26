Family Crisis Center receives $3,200 donation

Dr. Sherrell Bechtel (right) of Bechtel Gray Smith Counseling Center and President of the Chattanooga Area Psychotherapy Association (CAPA) presented Kristy Lawson, director of The Family Crisis Center of Walker, Dade, Catoosa & Chattooga Counties, Inc. with a donation of $3,217.00 on April 18. The funds will be used the help with the center's general needs in helping provide shelter and essentials to women and children victims of domestic violence. / Contributed