The Family Crisis Center recently recognized two board members who, after fifteen years of service, are leaving the board.
Sheriff Steve Wilson and local business owner Sharon Armour have both spent a large amount of their careers on the board of directors.
Board President Jimmy Spurling weighed in:
“This is my second time serving on the board." he said. "I served on it years ago but this time it's around 4 years. We have to have law enforcement representation, and that's the role Sheriff Wilson played. It's been great having him and Sharon on the board, and we appreciate both of their services to the board and the community for fifteen years."
Sheriff Wilson also had kind words regarding his colleague.
"Sharon has been an excellent steward of the non profit's finances. As the programs' treasurer, she spent many hours over the past 16 years at the facility processing payments and approving expenditures." Wilson noted. "All of the time that she invested in the Family Crisis Center and Cottage was volunteer time because she believed in the mission of the programs."
The Family Crisis Center of Walker, Dade, Catoosa & Chattooga Counties, Inc is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing emergency shelter, crisis intervention and support services to those affected by domestic or family violence. They offer a 24 hour crisis line, transportation, emergency shelter, emotional support, legal advocacy, and so much more for victims of family violence.
For this, much of the community is grateful and proud.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as a board member." Wilson continued. "Through my time of service, I trust that I have impacted many lives for the better."