Familiar foes, FCS newcomer highlight slate Marietta Daily Journal - Cecil Copeland By John Bednarowski Marietta Daily Journal Jan 9, 2020 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The schedule for Brian Bohannon’s sixth season at the helm was released Thursday, featuring a rematch with FBS opponent Kent State and a home game with FCS newcomer Tarleton State. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you State and National News Trump boasts Iranian general's death was 'American justice' Minnesota Supreme Court rejects challenge to state GOP’s Trump-only primary ballot Pelosi to 'soon' send impeachment articles for Senate trial House approves measure to restrain Trump’s actions on Iran CES Gadget Show: Pizza from robots, underwater scooters US courts rule for border walls both public and private Georgia student passes out, dies en route to hospital Wicked weekend weather threatens several Southern states Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolk County Police Department officer hit by train chasing burglary suspectFamily, friends remember Chris Cagle as a family man willing to give his time for othersSearch warrant yields three drug arrestsPolice investigating Circle K robberies in North, West RomeOne injured in Sunday afternoon Rock Street shootingMan found stuck under tires in closed shop charged with trespassingSchool officials weigh the effects of Plant Hammond closureParents of 11-month-old who died before Christmas remain in jail on child cruelty chargesSTAR House rehab building being sold to finance new recovery center in LindaleJoe Costolnick steps into clerk of court race Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.