FLOWERY BRANCH — Quarterback Matt Ryan was removed from the Atlanta Falcons injury report and appears set to play against the New Orleans Saints.
Ryan had only limited participation in Friday’s practice. But that was enough for coach Dan Quinn to say the veteran quarterback was ready for Sunday’s game.
A bye week helped Ryan recover after a sprained right ankle forced him to miss his first game since 2009 in the Falcons’ loss to Seattle two weeks ago.
The Falcons (1-7) still have injury concerns as they try to end a six-game losing streak.
Running back Ito Smith (neck), defensive end John Cominsky (ankle) and left guard Wes Schweitzer (concussion) have been ruled out. Cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe) is listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision.
College Basketball
Memphis freshman gets restraining order to playMEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis center James Wiseman has a temporary restraining order to play while the heralded freshman fought an NCAA ruling that he was ineligible to play for coach Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.
Memphis issued a statement Friday, less than an hour before the No. 14 Tigers played Illinois-Chicago, saying it was working with NCAA staff to fully restore Wiseman’s eligibility.
Wiseman was the No. 1 recruit nationally and is projected as the top pick overall in the 2020 NBA draft.
Memphis said Wiseman was declared eligible by the NCAA in May. More information and investigation led to information that Hardaway, who was then coach of East High School, gave $11,500 in moving expenses to help Wiseman’s family move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017.
Wiseman played for East High as a junior and helped Hardaway win his third straight Tennessee Class AAA title.
College Football
Ohio State sits star defensive end Young, who blames loanCOLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 3 Ohio State announced Friday it would not play star defensive end Chase Young against Maryland this weekend amid concerns he violated NCAA rules by taking a loan last year from someone he describes as a “family friend.”
The surprising move was disclosed in the team’s status report and depth chart for Saturday’s game. Ohio State said only that Young was being held out because of a “possible NCAA issue from last year” the athletic department is “looking into.” The school did not elaborate or say how long he might be out.
Tim Nevius, an attorney and former NCAA investigator, confirmed he is working with Young. He tweeted that Young “took a small loan from a close family friend last year to cover basic life expenses. Loan was repaid months ago and we’re working to restore his eligibility.”
The suspension has been the first hint of off-field trouble or any significant adversity for the Buckeyes, who are ranked No. 1 in the current playoff rankings with legitimate hopes for a national championship in coach Ryan Day’s first season in charge.
Basketball
Pitino tapped to coach Greek team in bid to make OlympicsATHENS, Greece — Rick Pitino agreed to coach the Greek national basketball team and lead the country’s effort to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The 67-year-old American coached Greek club Panathinaikos last season and guided the team to victory in the country’s cup competition before returning to the United States. He remains popular among Greek fans despite his outspoken criticism of smoking and rowdy behavior by spectators at games.
NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother, Thanasis Anteto-kounmpo, both play for Greece and the Milwaukee Bucks.