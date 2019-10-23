FLOWERY BRANCH — Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said quarterback Matt Ryan is hopeful he will return from a sprained ankle to play against Seattle.
As expected, Ryan did not practice Wednesday. He also may sit out Thursday’s practice. Quinn said the team “will have a better sense” of the quarterback’s status for Sunday’s game on Friday.
The 34-year-old Ryan limped off the field in last week’s 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was hurt when sacked by Aaron Donald.
Ryan has not missed a start since 2009. His streak covers 154 regular-season games.
Veteran Matt Schaub would make his first start since 2015 with Baltimore if Ryan can’t play.
► Drew Brees said he plans to play Sunday against Arizona unless his form in practice this week does not meet his expectations.
Brees, who spoke after practice on Wednesday, said he is comfortable throwing an NFL ball now that he is more than five weeks out of surgery on his right thumb. But Brees said he needs to see how accurate and effective he is throwing during competitive team drills this week before he knows for certain that his return is best for the team.
Brees said that technically his thumb won’t be fully healed until he’s three months out of surgery but that a surgically inserted internal brace provides enough support for him to grip the ball firmly now.
NBA
Hawks claim former Clippers guard Wallace off waiversATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks claimed guard Tyrone Wallace off waivers.
Wallace was waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. He played in 92 games, including 19 starts, with the Los Angeles Clippers the last two seasons.
The 6-foot-5 Wallace was a second-round pick out of California by the Utah Jazz in the 2016 NBA draft.
College Football
Florida receiver Toney set to return against GeorgiaGAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 7 Florida expects to have elusive receiver Kadarius Toney back for its game against 10th-ranked Georgia next week.
Coach Dan Mullen said Wednesday that Toney, who has missed six consecutive games because of a left shoulder injury, will return against the Bulldogs on Nov. 2.
Toney, who took a hit in the first quarter against Tennessee-Martin on Sept. 7 and left the field in pain, returned to practice this week.
The junior has 43 career receptions for 484 yards and two touchdowns as well as 39 carries for 363 yards and a score.
The Gators (7-1, 4-1 SEC) also expect to have their top two pass-rushers back. Jon Greenard and Jabari Zuniga missed last week’s game at South Carolina with ankle injuries.
Golf
15-year-old the youngest winner of sanctioned eventAL AIN, United Arab Emirates — Josh Hill became the youngest winner of a sanctioned tour event Wednesday when the 15-year-old amateur from Dubai shot 8-under 62 to win the Al Ain Open on the MENA Tour.
The MENA Tour holds tournaments in the Middle East and North Africa and receives points from the Official World Golf Ranking. The previous youngest winner of an OWGR event was Ryo Ishikawa, who was 15 years, 8 months when he won on the Japan Golf Tour in 2007.
Hill is two months younger.
Hill, born and raised in Dubai by English parents, was three shots behind going into the final round at Al Ain Equestrian Shooting and Golf Club. His 62 gave him a two-shot victory over Harry Ellis of England.
Because Hill is an amateur, Ellis received the $13,500 first prize.