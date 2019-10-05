FLOWERY BRANCH — The Atlanta Falcons placed longtime punter Matt Bosher on injured reserve and re-signed Matt Wile ahead of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.
The 31-year-old Bosher will miss at least eight weeks because of a groin injury. Offensive lineman John Wetzel was waived Saturday to clear a spot on the 53-man roster for Wile.
Bosher was sidelined with the injury in Week 3 at Indianapolis. He returned for last Sunday’s loss to Tennessee and practiced all week before being ruled out Friday, apparently after re-injuring the groin.
Wile filled in against the Colts, punting one time for 39 yards while also handling the kickoff and holding duties.
Bosher is in his ninth season as the Falcons’ punter. He could return for the final five games of the season.
ESPN taking its ‘GameDay’ show to Ireland in 2020ESPN’s “College GameDay” will begin the 2020 season in Dublin, where Navy will play Notre Dame.
The trip outside the United States will be the first for the show since it started going to game sites in 1993. ESPN announced it would take the show to Ireland during Saturday’s episode of “GameDay” from Gainesville, Florida.
Notre Dame-Navy is one of the oldest rivalries in college football. Next year’s game will be the 94th since 1927.
The Midshipmen and Fighting Irish will play Saturday, Aug. 29, at Aviva Stadium. “GameDay” will start at 11 a.m., three hours before kickoff on ESPN.
Navy and Notre Dame played in Dublin in 1996 and 2012.
Kansas apologizes following risque Snoop Dogg concertLAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas apologized for its risque Late Night at the Phog event in which rapper Snoop Dogg performed, stripper poles were wheeled onto the Allen Fieldhouse floor and fake money was shot over the heads of prospective recruits.
Athletic director Jeff Long said Friday night “we expected a clean version of the show.”
The Jayhawks instead got an R-rated performance for their annual basketball kickoff and another big headache as they deal with a high-level NCAA infractions case tied to recruiting.
Kansas has been putting on Late Night for 35 years, but what began as a scrimmage to celebrate the start of basketball practices has turned into a night of skits, music and entertainment.
That’s included big-name rappers in recent years, such as Tech N9ne, Lil Yaghty and 2 Chainz.
Agreement reached to keep Preakness in BaltimoreBALTIMORE — Baltimore officials and the owners of the historic racetrack that hosts the Preakness Stakes reached an agreement Friday to keep the Triple Crown series’ middle jewel in the city.
The agreement, which is subject to approval of the General Assembly during its next session, ends a bitter dispute between owner The Stronach Group and the city over the future of Pimlico Race Course. Located in northwest Baltimore, the second-oldest track in America has been home to the famed annual race since 1909, but it is in need of a major overhaul estimated at nearly half a billion dollars.
Under the plan, The Stronach Group would donate the site to the city for community development in and around the track and an area hospital. The company would also build a new clubhouse, and the track would be rotated 30 degrees to the northeast to create parcels of land that could be sold for private development. The grandstand, whose dilapidated state forced the closure of 6,670 seats before this year’s Preakness, would be demolished.
The city expects the clubhouse to be used for community events. Renderings of the facility show athletic fields in the infield.