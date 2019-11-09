FLOWERY BRANCH — The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Ito Smith, the team’s second-leading rusher, on injured reserve.
Smith already had been ruled out of Sunday’s game at New Orleans with a neck injury. He suffered the neck injury, as well as a concussion, against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 20 and missed the team’s Oct. 27 loss to Seattle.
Smith, who also finished his 2018 rookie season on IR with a knee injury, has rushed for 106 yards with one touchdown this season as Devonta Freeman’s top backup. Smith has 11 catches for 87 yards.
Brian Hill is expected to play behind Freeman against the Saints.
The Falcons signed offensive lineman Sean Harlow from their practice squad.
NBA
Raptors stars Lowry, Ibaka out indefinitely with injuriesTORONTO — Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry and center Serge Ibaka will be out indefinitely after injuries against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Lowry fractured his left thumb during the first quarter of Friday night’s 122-104 victory. The team said Saturday he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Ibaka sprained his right ankle and will undergo additional imaging in Los Angeles, where Toronto plays the Lakers on Sunday and the Clippers and former teammate Kawhi Leonard on Monday.
Lowry is averaging 21.8 points and 6.5 assists. Ibaka is averaging 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds.
Lowry went to the bench after he was hurt but returned a few minutes later. He made two 3-pointers in the second quarter before subbing out midway through the period and retreating to the locker room.
NASCAR
Allgaier gets first Xfinity win, moves on to championshipAVONDALE, Ariz. — Justin Allgaier raced to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season Saturday at ISM Raceway to advance to the championship finale.
Allgaier will race Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and reigning champion Tyler Reddick for the title next Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Only Reddick has a championship.
Allgaier cried as he crossed the finish line, the emotions of a frustrating season. He’d gone 39 races without a win, nearly all year just a season removed from a five-win campaign. He was on the cutline to race for the title next week at Homestead, but with only Bell already locked in, Allgaier was one of five drivers vying for three spots.
Custer locked up the second berth on points after the second stage, and the race was on. But Bell had controlled the race through the first two stages and a win-to-get-in scenario seemed improbable.
Until Bell was flagged for speeding on pit road and dropped from the lead to 13th. He had worked his way through traffic to eighth when he spun with a flat tire. Bell, the championship favorite, finished 16th.
Golf
Maggert takes lead, Kelly in hunt for senior tour titlePHOENIX — Jeff Maggert kept the lead Saturday in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, while Jerry Kelly had one of the best rounds of the day to get back in the fight for the PGA Tour Champions’ season points title.
Maggert birdied the par-5 18th for a 2-under 69 and a one-stroke lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez with one round left in the season finale at Phoenix Country Club. Maggert had a 16-under 197 total. He has led all three days, opening with rounds of 63 and 65.
Jimenez birdied the final two holes for a 63. He won the playoff opener last month in Virginia.
Retief Goosen, the last of the five players in the field with a chance to take the season Charles Schwab Cup title, was third at 14 under after a 66. Joe Durant (65) was 13 under, and Berhard Langer (69) and Woody Austin (65) were 12 under.
Kelly, second behind Scott McCarron in the standings, followed a second-round 74 with a 64 to move into a tie for 12th at 9 under.