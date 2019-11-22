FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons tight end Austin Hooper and running back Devonta Freeman were ruled out with injuries for the second straight week.
Coach Dan Quinn said the two starters will not be in uniform when Atlanta (3-7) hosts Tampa Bay (3-7) on Sunday. Luke Stocker will start again in place of Hooper, who was leading all players at his position in catches and touchdowns when his foot was injured at New Orleans.
Stocker played 43 of the offense’s 65 snaps last week but did not have a catch in the win at Carolina. Reserve Jaeden Graham played 34 snaps and caught two passes for two first downs.
Brian Hill averaged just 2 yards on 15 runs last week in place of Freeman.
Quinn said Takk McKinley will be listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. The starting defensive end returned to practice Friday for the first time this week in a limited capacity.
Golf
Duncan shoots 61, takes two-shot lead at Sea IslandST. SIMONS ISLAND — Tyler Duncan has been working hard on his putting, and he was thrilled to see it pay off Friday in the RSM Classic with a 9-under 61, breaking by two shots his lowest score in his 67 starts on the PGA Tour.
Duncan finished a round each on the Plantation and Seaside courses at 14-under 128, giving him at two-shot cushion over Sebastian Munoz (63) and Rhein Gibson (64), who also played Seaside; and D.J. Trahan, who shot 9-under 63 on Plantation.
Munoz, from Colombia, already has won this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship and is trying to join Brendon Todd as two-time winners in the fall. No one had won more than once in the fall the previous six years since the tour went to a wraparound season.
Defending champion Charles Howell III, coming off a six-week working vacation across Asia, failed to make cut, along with tournament host Davis Love III and his son, Dru Love, playing on a sponsor exemption.
Also missing the cut were Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar and Kevin Kisner, who won his first PGA Tour title at Sea Island.
► Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm, two of the five contenders for the Race to Dubai title, were the closest pursuers of Mike Lorenzo-Vera as the French golfer took a three-shot lead after the second round of the season-ending World Tour Championship.
Lorenzo-Vera, who is feeling the effects of a lung infection he caught in South Africa last week, bogeyed two of his final four holes but still managed to extend his one-stroke overnight lead with a 3-under 69 on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Fleetwood (68) and Rahm (69), who both need to win to stand a chance of finishing the season as European No. 1, were tied for second place on 9 under overall.
Major League Baseball
Source: Yankees seeking to keep $26M from EllsburyNEW YORK — The Yankees plan to not pay Jacoby Ellsbury the remaining $26 million due under his contract, contending he violated the deal by getting unauthorized medical treatment.
New York general manager sent a letter to Ellsbury and his agent, Scott Boras, informing them the team converted his contract to a nonguaranteed deal, a person familiar with the decision said Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made any public statements.
Ellsbury has not played since 2017 and was released by the Yankees on Wednesday.
According to the person, the Yankees said he was treated by Dr. Viktor Bouquette of Progressive Medical Center in Atlanta without the team’s permission.
Ellsbury is owed more than $26.2 million as part of his $153 million, seven-year contract: more than $21.1 million for the final guaranteed season plus a $5 million buyout of a $21 million team option for 2021. If Ellsbury is not paid, nearly $21.9 million would come off the Yankees’ luxury-tax payroll next year.
► José Abreu agreed to a $50 million, three-year contract with the White Sox, eight days after the first baseman accepted Chicago’s qualifying offer of a $17.8 million, one-year deal.
Abreu gets a full no-trade provision for 2020 and has the right to block deals to 10 teams in 2021 and five in 2022.
Abreu, who turns 33 in January, hit .284 with 33 homers last season. His 123 RBIs were second to Anthony Rendon’s major league-best 126 for Washington.