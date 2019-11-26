FLOWERY BRANCH — Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman returned to practice for the first time since suffering a sprained foot.
Wide receiver Julio Jones, who suffered a shoulder injury in Atlanta’s loss to Tampa Bay last week, did not participate in Tuesday’s practice.
Tight ends Austin Hooper (knee) and Luke Stocker (back) also did not practice.
Freeman has missed two games since suffering the injury in a win at New Orleans on Nov. 10. With backup running back Ito Smith on injured reserve, Atlanta’s running game has struggled without Freeman.
The Falcons play the Saints again on Thursday night.
► Safety Troy Polamalu, wide receiver Reggie Wayne and linebacker Patrick Willis are first-year eligible players among the 25 semifinalists of the modern era for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Also on the list, which will be cut to 15 on Jan. 2, are previous finalists John Lynch, Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Steve Hutchinson, Isaac Bruce, Edgerrin James and Alan Faneca.
Five former players will be elected to the class of 2020 on Feb. 1, the day before the Super Bowl. They will be inducted into the Canton, Ohio, shrine in August.
Major League Baseball
MLB investigating alleged domestic violence by DysonNEW YORK — Free agent pitcher Sam Dyson was accused of domestic violence and is being investigated by Major League Baseball.
The commissioner’s office said in a statement it was “aware of it and looking into it.” Dyson’s agency, ISE, did not immediately respond to a text seeking comment.
The Athletic reported Tuesday the allegation was made by an ex-girlfriend, Alexis Blackman, in posts on her personal Instagram account and on an account she writes in the voice of her cat, Snuckles.
The Athletic said posts on the accounts alluding to an unidentified individual were about Dyson, citing a source who was not identified.
Dyson was acquired by Minnesota from San Francisco at the July 31 trade deadline and became a free agent after the season. The 31-year-old right-hander was 5-1 with a 3.32 ERA in 61 relief appearances this year.
► The Kansas City Royals changed hands from David Glass to an ownership group led by John Sherman and that includes actor Eric Stonestreet and local businessmen.
The purchase of the Royals for approximately $1 billion was approved unanimously by the owners of the other big league clubs at their meeting last Thursday. The financial closing occurred Monday, and Sherman was to be introduced at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
His group is just the third owner of the Royals since their inception in 1969, when Ewing Kauffman established the team. The Glass family served as caretakers of the franchise following Kauffman’s death in 1993 before purchasing it outright and retaining control until this year.
College
Missouri appeal rejected, postseason bans remainThe NCAA rejected an appeal by the University of Missouri to limit or overturn sanctions for infractions tied to the case of a former tutor.
The school filed a 64-page brief to the NCAA’s appeals committee in March arguing that the penalties handed down Jan. 31 are contrary to NCAA precedent, were not supported or appropriate given the nature of the allegations and could have a chilling effect on future NCAA enforcement.
The football, baseball and softball teams were banned from the postseason for a year, the entire athletic department was placed on probation and Missouri was docked scholarships and given recruiting restrictions.
The case dates to 2016 when tutor Yolanda Kumar acknowledged she had violated NCAA rules by doing course work and ensuring athletes in football, baseball and softball passed certain courses.
After an investigation, Missouri self-imposed many penalties and hoped its work closely with the NCAA would result in leniency.