FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Isaiah Oliver have returned to practice as limited participants.
Freeman (knee) and Oliver (shoulder) were back on the field Thursday for the first time this week. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (calf), left guard Wes Schweitzer (shoulder) and defensive end Adrian Clayborn (back) also returned and were limited.
Atlanta (4-9) is out of playoff contention as it visits San Francisco (11-2) this weekend. The team announced that guard James Carpenter (concussion) and defensive end Allen Bailey (personal matter) would not make the trip.
Freeman ran 17 times for 84 yards and scored his first rushing touchdown of the season in last week’s 40-20 win over Carolina. It was his second game back after being sidelined for two weeks with a foot injury.
Receiver Julio Jones (shoulder) was limited in practice both days this week but is expected to start. Russell Gage could start at the other receiver spot after Calvin Ridley went down with a season-ending abdomen injury.
Major League Baseball
Source: Angels, Rendon set on $245M, seven-year dealSAN DIEGO — Third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a $245 million, seven-year contract Wednesday, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced and was subject to a successful physical.
Rendon is the third prized free agent to strike a big-money deal at this week’s baseball winter meetings. He’ll join three-time MVPs Mike Trout and Albert Pujols on a team that’s made just one postseason appearance in the past decade.
The Angels had missed out on free agent right-hander Gerrit Cole, who agreed to a record $324 million, nine-year contract with the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, a person familiar with the deal said.
Rendon, who has played all seven of his major league seasons with Washington, drove in a career-best 126 runs while helping the Nationals capture the franchise’s first World Series championship this year.
► Major League Baseball will start testing for opioids and cocaine, but only players who do not cooperate with their treatment plans will be subject to discipline.
Marijuana will be removed from the list of drugs of abuse and will be treated the same as alcohol as part of changes announced Thursday to the joint drug agreement between MLB and the players’ association. In addition, suspensions for marijuana use will be dropped from the minor league drug program.
Talks to add testing for opioids began following the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1 before the start of a series against the Texas. A medical examiner’s office said the 27-year-old died after choking on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his body.
Soccer
Pulisic voted US Soccer male player of year for 2nd timeCHICAGO — Christian Pulisic was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation male player of the year, at 21 becoming the youngest to earn the honor for the second time.
Pulisic also won the award in 2017. Landon Donovan was 22 when he won the second of his four awards in 2004.
Pulisic had five goals and three assists for the U.S. this year. The midfielder and occasional forward received 38% of votes in totals announced Thursday, followed by forward Jordan Morris (35%) and Weston McKennie (13%).
Voters include national team coaches, players with national team appearances in 2018, the USSF board of directors and athlete council members, coaches in Major League Soccer, the United Soccer League, National Women’s Soccer League, men’s and women’s national team coaches, select media and former players and administrators.