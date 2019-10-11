TEMPE, Ariz. — The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting cornerback Desmond Trufant and punter Matt Wile for Sunday’s game at Arizona.
Both players were ruled out Friday, along with second-string cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson.
Trufant is slowed by a toe injury, Wile is sidelined by an ailing right quad, and Wreh-Wilson can’t go because of an injured groin.
The loss of Wile will force the Falcons (1-4) to switch to their third punter of the season. Matt Bosher is already on injured reserve.
Atlanta was expected to activate Kasey Redfern to handle the punting and kickoff duties. He came in for a tryout Thursday at Arizona State, where the struggling team practiced this week instead of returning home after an embarrassing 53-32 loss at Houston.
► The Pittsburgh Steelers ruled quarterback Mason Rudolph out for Sunday’s visit to the Los Angeles Chargers while he continues to recover from a concussion, meaning undrafted rookie free agent Devlin “Duck” Hodges will get the start when Pittsburgh (1-4) faces the Chargers (2-3) in prime time.
Rudolph was limited in practice all week after getting knocked unconscious by Baltimore’s Earl Thomas in the third quarter of an overtime loss to the Ravens. Hodges, a champion duck caller in his downtime, was 7-of-9 passing for 68 yards and scrambled once for 21 yards after coming in for Rudolph.
Hodges, who set a Football Championship Subdivision record for career passing yards at Samford before the Steelers signed him following a May tryout, drew praises from his more experienced teammates for his poise against the Ravens.
Major League Baseball
Phillies’ managing partner has final say on Kapler’s firingPHILADELPHIA — John Middleton runs the show in Philadelphia.
The Phillies’ managing partner made that clear Friday, a day after manager Gabe Kapler was fired despite resistance from Team President Andy MacPhail and general manager Matt Klentak.
Philadelphia’s front office spent weeks deliberating Kapler’s fate before Middleton decided to remove him. Kapler went 161-163 in two seasons.
It os not the first time Middleton has overruled his front office. After promising last fall to spend “stupid” money, he was the driving force behind the decision to give Bryce Harper a $330 million, 13-year contract. He also made the move to fire hitting coach John Mallee in August and replaced him with former manager Charlie Manuel.
Middleton conceded public opinion was a factor in his decision, but he pointed several times to the team’s September collapses the past two seasons.
NBA
NBA decides to remain silent for remainder of China tripThe NBA will complete its trip to China in silence.
Saturday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets to end this year’s NBA China Games series will be played as scheduled in Shenzhen, though there will be no news conferences for players or coaches before or after that contest.
The NBA came to that conclusion after talking with the teams and the National Basketball Players Association about what would be best for players.
On Thursday, it was the Chinese that stopped NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the teams from holding news conferences before or after the Lakers-Nets game in Shanghai.
That was part of the Chinese response to the rift that started when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong and intensified when Silver defended Morey’s right to exercise free speech.