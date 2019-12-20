FLOWERY BRANCH — The Atlanta Falcons placed offensive guard James Carpenter on injured reserve Friday and re-signed lineman Sean Harlow.
Carpenter was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a concussion. With only one more game to go in a disappointing season, the Falcons (5-9) decided to place the 30-year-old on IR.
Carpenter started all 11 games he played for Atlanta after signing as a free agent in March.
Harlow was a fourth-round selection in 2017 who has played in only one game, spending most of his time on the Falcons’ practice squad.
► Rookie Daniel Jones is returning as the New York Giants starting quarterback after missing two weeks with an ankle injury.
Jones again replaces two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, who had returned to the starting lineup with Jones sidelined.
Manning is in the final year of his contract, so the decision to start Jones Sunday against the Washington Redskins might signal the end of his 16-year career with the Giants.
Women’s Basketball
Texas A&M pulls away from Georgia Tech in Puerto RicoSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Chennedy Carter scored 21 points for her fourth straight 20-plus game and No. 11 Texas A&M beat Georgia Tech 60-48 on Friday in the Puerto Rico Coqui Classic.
Carter, who has scored in double-figures in 50 straight games, entered ranked fourth in the nation averaging 22.7 points per game. She now sits at 1,740 career points.
Ciera Johnson added 15 points, and N’dea Jones had seven points and 12 rebounds for Texas A&M (10-1). Aaliyah Wilson added 10 points. Texas A&M closed the first half on a 13-0 run for a 30-20 lead.
The Aggies have limited their opponents to 49-or-fewer points in five games this season.
Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led Georgia Tech (8-2) with 16 points. Kierra Fletcher had 11 points and six rebounds.
Soccer
FIFA considers Women’s World Cup every two yearsDOHA, Qatar — The Women’s World Cup could be staged every two years, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Friday.
The competition is currently held every four years, with the Americans lifting the trophy in 2015 and again this July in France.
Infantino said he is keen on a proposal from the French federation to double the frequency of the Women’s World Cup because of its “incredible impact for the development of the game” compared to club soccer.
FIFA has already decided to expand the Women’s World Cup from 24 to 32 teams in 2023. The host of that tournament will be decided in June by the FIFA Council.
FIFA has received bids from Brazil, Japan, Colombia and a joint entry from Australia and New Zealand.
Golf
Scott trails by two after two rounds at Australian PGAGOLD COAST, Australia — Adam Scott was two strokes off the lead and tied for third place after a second-round 5-under 67 at the Australian PGA championship at Royal Pines on Friday.
The leader was China’s Yuan Yechun, whose 65 left him at 9-under 135 after 36 holes. He bogeyed two of his final four holes.
Scott, attempting to win his first tournament since a World Golf Championship victory in March 2016, is playing his third week in a row after the Australian Open and last week’s Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne.
Australian Anthony Quayle was in second place, a stroke behind, after a 66, followed by Scott and Wade Ormsby, who shot 66.
Cameron Champ had a 71 and was at 3-under, one stroke better than fellow American Stewart Cink, who shot 70.