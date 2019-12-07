FLOWERY BRANCH — Atlanta Falcons punter Matt Bosher is done for the season after re-injuring his right groin.
Bosher was activated from injured reserve on Monday and expected to play for the first time since Week 4 when the Falcons (3-9) host the Carolina Panthers (5-7).
But he returned to the injury report at the end of the week. The team announced Saturday that Bosher was headed back to IR and Ryan Allen had been re-signed to handle the punting duties.
Bosher punted in just three games this season because of the injury to his right groin. Allen has appeared in four games for the Falcons, averaging 39.4 yards while dropping six of 14 punts inside the 20-yard line.
The Falcons also confirmed that first-round pick Chris Lindstrom has been activated from injured reserve and will start Sunday at guard against the Panthers. Tight end Carson Meier was waived.
Golf
Stenson holds off field to win Hero World ChallengeNASSAU, Bahamas — Henrik Stenson delivered the biggest shot on a back nine filled with them, a 5-wood within inches on the 15th hole for eagle that carried him to a 6-under 66 and a one-shot victory Saturday in the Hero World Challenge.
Tournament host Tiger Woods was among five players who had a chance to win on the back nine, four of them with at least a share of the lead at some point at Albany Golf Club.
Woods fell out with a chip that didn’t make it up the slope on the 14th hole, and he had to scramble for bogey. Justin Thomas had a pair of 12-foot birdie putts burn the edge. Defending champion Jon Rahm, in his final event before getting married in Spain, appeared to seize control with a birdie-eagle-birdie stretch to take the lead.
And then Stenson struck the decisive blow. From 259 yards away on the par-5 15th hole, he hammered 5-wood and couldn’t see beyond a dune as it bounced onto the green, tracked toward the hole and settled about 8 inches away for a tap-in eagle.
That took him from one shot behind to one shot ahead, and he closed with three pars. Rahm had to settle for two pars to close out his 66.
► Retief Goosen and 16-year-old son Leo shot a 14-under 58 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead after the first round of the Father Son Challenge scramble event for majors champions.
Bernhard and Jason Langer and David and Brady Duval opened with 60s in the 36-hole competition at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes.
Annika and father Tom Sorenstam were tied for 17th in the 20-team field at 66. Annika is the first female professional to play the event.
Major League Baseball
Rebuilding Padres add OF Pham in trade with RaysSAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres acquired outfielder Tommy Pham and infielder-pitcher Jake Cronenworth from the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Hunter Renfroe, minor league infielder Xavier Edwards and a player to be named Friday.
Pham gives the rebuilding Padres some pop after they finished near the bottom in the majors in most offensive categories last season, when they were last in the NL West at 70-92.
Pham hit .273 with a .369 on-base percentage, 21 home runs and 68 RBIs last year. He set the Rays’ franchise record with a 48-game on-base streak. He helped the Rays beat Oakland in the AL wild-card game and then batted .333 with one homer in the Rays’ division series loss to Houston.
He broke in with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014 and was traded to the Rays on July 31, 2018.
Renfroe hit 33 homers last year, his third full season in San Diego, but struggled in the second half. He hit 26 homers each of the previous two seasons.