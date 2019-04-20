When Jayme Crowley attended Fairmount Elementary School as a student, the school felt like home to her. Years later, as the school’s current music teacher, she said the school and the Fairmount community are where she wants to spend her future.
“I plan to stay here as long as possible,” Crowley said. “I absolutely love where I work, and it’s just wonderful to see the people who started influencing me at such a young age, and be able to work with them now as adults.”
And Crowley isn’t just Fairmount Elementary’s music teacher, but she’s also one of this year’s recognized teachers in the school system.
Crowley was announced in March to be one of the three finalists for Gordon County Schools’ district-wide Teacher of the Year honor, along with Nikki Hampton, from W.L. Swain, and Kelly Pendley, from Red Bud Elementary School.
“I felt very honored, very blessed and very humbled that everyone thought I did a good enough job to be nominated,” Crowley said.
When it was publicized that she was in the top three, Crowley was instructing a kindergarten class, and she said seeing the smiles on her students’ faces as they heard the announcement made it a special moment for her.
Crowley herself became interested in music at a young age, almost as young as her kindergarten students. Growing up with her mother a music teacher, Crowley not only had a unique perspective into a teacher’s life, but also what a future in music education might look like.
In college, she attended Reinhardt University and eventually landed on studying music education, though she wasn’t sure about doing that for the first two years of her degree. But when her sister had her first child, through babysitting, Crowley noticed how music was prominent in a child’s growth.
“I noticed how music was so influential for a child at a young age, it was the only thing that calmed him down,” Crowley said. “I thought maybe education is where my heart is calling me, not performing.”
Graduating in 2010, Crowley knew she wanted to come back to her home and teach for Gordon County Schools, and ideally she wanted to teach at her elementary school.
“The doors just kind of all fell into place,” Crowley said about returning to Fairmount Elementary. “It was so nice to be able to come home. This school was home for me.”
And in the eight years that she’s been teaching music at Fairmount, she said she has loved working with her students and seeing them grow, both as musicians and individuals.
Crowley said her teaching philosophy follows the concepts of love, leadership and music, and she tries to incorporate those ideas into every lesson, every class and every interaction.
“It goes back to my upbringing, my mother was one of the greatest influences in my life,” Crowley said, referring back to seeing her mother teach music for years. “It’s important for me to teach them to love others and to be kind. I want them to associate that with everything they do.”
Fairmount Elementary Principal Deryl Dennis, who has been at the school for almost two years now, said Crowley’s class is one that students look forward to.
“I’ve had 12 other music teachers I’ve worked with prior to Mrs. Crowley and she puts those all to shame,” Dennis said. “She sees the big picture and how (students) can apply what they’re learning in this classroom. And she teaches them to love one another.”
Crowley said not only does she love her job and her kids, but she also views music education as laying the foundation for these students’ education and future lives.
“What we give them now will help carry them to where they’re going to go,” she said.
Crowley holds a Bachelors of Music Education from Reinhardt University, where she attended on a music scholarship and graduated summa cum laude in 2010.
The 2019-2020 Gordon County Schools’ Teacher of the Year will be named at a banquet held in honor of the three finalists on April 30.