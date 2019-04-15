On the morning of April 9, Fairmount Elementary School had their monthly Character Counts Breakfast. Thank you, once again, to parents and guardians for coming and supporting the Character Education Program. We also genuinely want to acknowledge the continuing support of our business partners, Chick-fil-A and Ingles.
The character word for the month of March was individuality. The following children were selected by their teachers:
Fifth grade:
Micah Barnett, Tucker Hendrix, Timothy Singh, and Zoee Kittle.
Fourth grade:
David Thomas, Mia Sims, and Seanna Lingerfelt.
Third grade:
Angel McGee, Leo McDaniel, Evelyn Brannon, Vayda Stoker, and Dylan Arthur.
Second grade:
Shyler Rountree, Lucy Gilford, Anslie Roden, Larraine Sims, and Jaxon Holt.
First grade:
Dawson Johnson, Johnathan Munday, and Ben Fantom
Kindergarten:
Dylan Bowles, Daygan Brown, and Penny Lawson
Pre-K:
Skyler Brazie and Kadie Jo Hurd.
Congratulations to all of our students for being chosen for their individuality.