Electrical complications were the suspected reason why a barn in Fairmount caught on fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the Gordon County Fire Department; no injuries resulted.
The barn, at 936 Slate Mine Road on the property of David Miller, caught fire around 3:30 p.m., according to Gordon County Fire Department Battalion Chief Heath Derryberry. No person or livestock were harmed in the fire.
Derryberry said his team of firefighters reported to the farm soon after they got the call, and stayed until around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. While putting out the fire Tuesday afternoon, he said he expected to get all the hay emptied from the barn within a couple of hours.
“We don’t think it was a problem with the barn’s actual electrical structure,” Derryberry said on Wednesday morning. “There was just something wrong with the equipment that was plugged in.”
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they recruited a neighbor’s tractor to start removing hay bales from the barn, as they were blocking the source of the fire. When, the tractor pulled out bales from the inside of the barn, firefighters sprayed water on the inflamed bales, which were then placed in an adjacent field to cool down.
Derryberry said they couldn’t do much more managing of the flames and smoke until the bales were removed.
Miller estimated that the cost of damages would be in the thousands as a result of the fire, including some equipment and one tractor, which was caught right in the middle of the fire when it started.
“This is common in barns that store green hay, green meaning young hay, fresh hay,” Miller said. “(Green hay) is bad about holding a lot of temperature, so if you don’t store it in the right place, it gets really hot and can start a fire.”
Yet, Miller said the hay in the barn wasn’t green, so he was shocked that this happened in their barn. He said a fire like this hadn’t ever happened on his family’s farm before.
He said since the building was metal, the most damage it would have would be discoloration, but not much structural damage would be caused.