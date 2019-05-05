Most of the floor of this long room is covered wall-to-wall with padded wrestling mats. It’s not dimly lit, but there’s no mistaking it for a company’s sales department.
In one spot near the edge, a small speaker blasts a mix of upbeat music, something to keep the energy up during one of this evening’s five-minute one-on-one drills.
The whole time Lonnie Honore is watching the students work on takedowns, shouting out critiques and cheering them on when one of them gets it right, his voice reverberating off of the metal walls.
This is The Factory Wrestling Club, where Honore and his fellow coaches and volunteers hope to help youth wrestling reach the next level in Rome, Floyd County and the surrounding areas. And they’ve got a good start.
In just over a year, the facility has grown a stable of volunteer coaches who help train around 20 members who can come in for classes or open gym on five days on most weeks. It’s members have won state middle school and freshman state titles and competed in tournaments across the southeast and nationally.
“We’re doing really good, but we want the numbers to grow. Not just to have numbers, but to have more opportunities for the kids to learn and to work with other wrestlers whom they’ve never worked with before,” said Honore, director of The Factory Wrestling Club. “We’re not really concerned with how we look when we walk into a gym. We’re more concerned with the quality of wrestling, whether it’s two kids or 30 kids.”
The USA Wrestling chartered club is headquartered in a red metal spec building that most drivers along U.S. 27 between Rome and Cedartown likely pass without a second thought to what’s inside it. Honore said the idea for it originated with Bryce Wood, a longtime supporter of Pepperell High School sports and the head of the Dragon Wrestling Club for several years.
“He wanted something that was not labeled as just Pepperell,” Honore said. “He wanted something that was for everybody in the Floyd County, Polk County and Bartow County area to have a place to practice without putting a school’s name behind it.”
It’s an idea that has been implemented in a few other Northwest Georgia areas. Places like Dalton, Carrollton, Hiram and Marietta have community-based clubs who train and wrestle as part of USA Wrestling separate from programs at separate schools.
“Now, sports has grown and a lot of times you have to be specialized in one thing to get any recognition. But this was created because there was a hole in local wrestling as far as putting in the time and effort of teaching girls and boys how to wrestle,” Honore said. “We have a lot of good wrestlers coming out of this area, but it’s inconsistent. It depends on the year and level of competition they are facing. We want everybody to be well-rounded so it’s nice, fair competition; good, healthy competition.”
Practicing and training for wrestling is closely akin to boxing. With wrestlers divided into weight classes, it’s best to have a sparring partner across from you who can make you better. That means being similar build, weight and experience level. That’s where Honore’s desire to have more members comes into play. But he also wants to maintain that one-on-one instruction that he and his coaches have built.
Originally from New Orleans, Honore came to Georgia following the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He attended South Cobb High School in Austell where he played football, wrestled and was in advanced chorus.
“Believe it or not,” Honore added with a laugh. “We were very good.”
He went to Shorter University where he majored in early childhood education and played football for the Hawks. He graduated in 2011 and began teaching fourth, fifth and sixth grade at Unity Christian School while coaching football and wrestling.
After moving around to a few other school systems, Honore returned to Rome where he worked as a paraprofessional and behavioral special education teacher for Rome City Schools. For a while he was the Rome Middle School head wrestling coach and started a USA Wrestling team there.
Honore was going to stop coaching when Wood asked him to develop The Factory.
“I was still kind of the odd man out and wanted to shy away from it. I was just kind of burned out with coaching. But it’s been great because it’s a family,” Honore said. “The kids need someone to help them improve, and the parents need someone to make sure their kids are being treated right, both on the mat and off the mat.”
Factory wrestlers are taught the different styles of wrestling, from folkstyle — the type common to high school and college teams — to freestyle — the version seen in Olympic competition — and Greco-Roman. The club is in the beginning of the freestyle/Greco season right now. The club offers classes for novice wrestlers as well as those at the advanced, middle school and high school levels.
Through all of it, Honore wants to make sure to keep a positive environment. When he is working with the members he is on the mat with them, showing them the right hand placement for a hold or where their feet should be at a specific moment during a turn or a takedown. He said it’s about treating the kids right and with respect, love and dignity.
“We want to make sure we’re working and we’re not just messing around,” Honore said. “We’re serious about what we do. We want to make sure that every time a kid walks in here they come away with something new. They’ve made a friend. They’ve learned something new from a coach and they can take that with them and apply it to when they get on the mat, whether at their home school or in a tournament with The Factory Wrestling Club.”
Honore makes it very clear that the group isn’t meant to replace the coaching or competition students receive with their school teams. The work that they do at The Factory is in addition to that, helping kids get more time on the mats to either improve their understanding of the sport or improve their abilities.
“A lot of times in high school and middle school practices, most coaches have to get through certain material. And a lot of times kids, whether they’re new or experienced, may not get all of the things they need at that practice. So the idea was to have this as an addition to that practice, not to take anything away from what they school teams are doing, but to add another dimension to it,” Honore said.
“I believe that kids need to learn from multiple quality people. Wrestling is a growing sport and you always learn. There are a lot of different ways you can do one thing, and you’ve got to pick what works for you. A lot of times I may teach something and it may work for one person and not for someone else. And that’s OK.”
The future of wrestling is coming through Northwest Georgia. Honore understands that and wants to make sure that future is given the best possible chance to flourish here. And The Factory is up and running.