CLEVELAND — Safety Jermaine Whitehead apologized Tuesday for his alarming postgame social media rant, a tirade that led to his release by the Browns.
Whitehead was cut Monday after he posted several threatening and profane messages on Twitter following Cleveland’s 24-19 loss in Denver on Sunday.
The 26-year-old starter directed one of his messages at a former NFL player who had questioned his tackling. Whitehead used a derogatory racial term toward the player, and in another response to a fan said “Imma kill you.”
On his Instagram page, Whitehead expressed remorse.
Whitehead started the Browns’ first eight games, and he entered Sunday’s game leading the team’s secondary in tackles. The Browns signed him one year ago after he was released by Green Bay for punching a New England lineman in a game.
► The Panthers placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve.
Newton has missed the last six games while trying to battle back from a mid-foot sprain. Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement Tuesday that after Newton saw two foot specialists that the team was told “it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.”
Newton was the league’s MVP in 2015, but he has lost his last eight starts dating back to last season.
► A black cat got the best of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for a few minutes Monday night.
The cat scampered on the field during a Giants drive in the second quarter and forced referee Clay Martin to delay the game while workers at MetLife Stadium and some New Jersey State Troopers herded the feline toward the end zone away from the players.
The cat didn’t leave right away. It was directed into the corner of the end zone and then sprinted across the end line to a camera platform. It finished its run along the end line before running up the tunnel to the cheers of the crowd.
College Football
Minnesota, Fleck agree to 7-year contract extensionMINNEAPOLIS — No. 13 Minnesota and coach P.J. Fleck have agreed on a seven-year contract extension that will keep him with the Golden Gophers through the 2026 season.
The extension was announced Tuesday and is pending approval from the Board of Regents. Fleck called it “a tremendous honor to lead this team,” and said the Gophers are building “a championship culture.”
Fleck is in his third year at Minnesota, which is off to an 8-0 start (5-0 Big Ten).
Fleck is 20-13 at Minnesota, but is 12-2 in his last 14 games. His winning percentage of 60.6% ranks third in school history for anyone who has coached more than 30 games and is the best since Bernie Bierman, who last coached at Minnesota in 1950.
Fleck turns 39 on Nov. 29.
Olympics
IOC pledges $10 million to help WADA, anti-doping fightKATOWICE, Poland — The incoming leader of the World Anti-Doping Agency asked for more money, and the International Olympic Committee said yes.
IOC president Thomas Bach pledged $10 million to fight doping in sports, half of which would go toward storing samples from pre-Olympics testing for 10 years and the other half toward investigations and research.
It was a fitting entrance for Witold Banka, the incoming president of WADA who, after taking the stage following Bach’s presentation at a world anti-doping conference Tuesday, promised he would not tolerate cheating or manipulations.
Banka also called upon sports leaders, governments and private companies to contribute to a cause he portrayed as massively underfunded.
Half of WADA’s budget of about $40 million a year comes from the Olympic movement, and the IOC’s injection of another $10 million contribution is significant.