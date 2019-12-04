GREENSBORO, N.C. — Clemson running back Travis Etienne is once again the Atlantic Coast Conference’s player of the year and North Carolina’s Sam Howell is the league’s top rookie.
The ACC on Wednesday announced its individual awards as determined by a panel of 46 media members and 14 head coaches.
Etienne was also picked as the offensive player of the year while teammate Isaiah Simmons is the defensive player of the year.
Etienne rushed for 1,386 yards and 18 touchdowns while becoming the second player in four years to repeat as player of the year, joining Louisville’s Lamar Jackson in 2016-17.
Howell is also the top offensive rookie while Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau was selected as the defensive rookie of the year. Howell threw for an ACC-best 3,347 yards with 35 touchdowns while leading UNC to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016.
NFL
Panthers QB Newton to have surgery on foot next weekCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will have surgery on his injured left foot next week, interim coach Perry Fewell said Wednesday.
Newton suffered a Lisfranc injury in the preseason and started two games in the regular season before being placed on injured reserve.
Fewell said he had no other details about the procedure or how long it will take for Newton to recover.
Carolina must make a decision on Newton’s future after the season. Newton will cost $21.2 million under the salary cap next season, but the team can save $19 million by trading or releasing him.
Owner David Tepper said the team will wait to see how Newton recovers before making any decisions about his future.
Major League Baseball
Angels to buy stadium, stay in Anaheim through 2050ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels reached a proposed agreement to stay in Anaheim through 2050 as part of a deal in which they will pay $325 million to buy Angel Stadium and its surrounding parking lots from the city.
The Angels and the city government announced the deal Wednesday that likely secures the franchise’s long-term future in Orange County. The deal allows the team to decide whether to use the property to build a new stadium, which would be funded by the Angels.
The team had a deadline of Dec. 31 to opt out of its lease or to stay committed until 2029. Instead, the sides reached a deal that allows the Angels to control the property and its plans for the 133 surrounding acres while relieving the city of its costly maintenance obligations on the 53-year-old stadium.
The Angels have endured four straight losing seasons, but their long-term foundation has grown increasingly solid in 2019. Earlier in the year, they signed three-time AL MVP Mike Trout to a $426.5 million contract through 2030, the largest deal ever given to any athlete in a North American team sport.
► The Miami Marlins will join Major League Baseball’s trend toward artificial turf by installing the surface at Marlins Park for 2020, and they’ll move in the fences for the second time in four years.
CEO Derek Jeter said an artificial surface solves the challenge the Marlins have had growing grass in the retractable-roof stadium since it opened in 2012. They’ll install the same turf used by the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.
► The dimensions at the new Texas Rangers ballpark will be similar to their old stadium, with slightly altered distances designed to honor the team’s retired jersey numbers.
The left field pole will be 329 feet from home plate, the 29 a reference to former third baseman Adrian Beltre’s jersey. It will be 407 feet to straightaway center field, honoring Hall of Fame catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, and 410 at the deepest points to mark Michael Young’s No. 10.
Former manager Johnny Oates’ No. 26 will be marked by the 326 feet to the right field pole at Globe Life Field.