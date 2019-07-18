Erlanger Health System and The Johnson Group have been awarded “Best of Show” at the 36th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards for their “World Class Heart Campaign.”
According to officials with the Healthcare Marketing Report, more than 4,000 entries were received this year, making this the nation’s largest healthcare advertising awards competition. A national panel of judges reviewed all entries based on creativity, quality, message effectiveness, consumer appeal, graphic design and overall impact.
Only 18 entrants were recognized by the panel of judges with the “Best of Show” designation for their overall excellence and breakthrough advertising.
“We truly have a great partnership between our marketing team and Erlanger’s local ad agency, The Johnson Group,” said Chris Vaugh, RN, director of marketing at Erlanger Health System. “Every year we work to raise the bar on producing quality, intuitive advertising campaigns that resonate with our audiences and this latest national recognition is validation of our team effort.”
This is not the first advertising award for Erlanger and The Johnson Group. In both 2017 and 2018, they won Emmy awards for their “This is World Class,” “Hearts” and “Special Forces” campaigns in the “Best Television Advertising Campaign” category from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Midsouth Chapter.