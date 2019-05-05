Erin has been Floyd County’s County Clerk since 2016 (after more than 16 years with the Atlanta Braves organization) and in that time she has proved her value to the county in various ways, not just through the execution of her her day-to-day duties, but also through the creativity and innovation she brings to her position.
As County Clerk, Erin serves as the record keeper for Floyd County. She’s responsible for maintaining official documents for public inspection. This includes contracts, minutes, agendas and proclamations. She and her office staff also serve as the administrative staff for both the County Commissioners and County Management. They also handle the duties of a Public Information Officer for Floyd County and oversee the county’s social media and video production. Erin serves as member of the county’s management team.
As a member of the Braves staff, the thing Erin’s most proud of is her help in creating the Braves Miracle Field of Rome.
“This project serves members of our community with physical, mental and emotional challenges and allows them to play the game of baseball in a safe environment,” she said. “It still warms my heart to run into some of the families that I had the pleasure of working with and know they are still enjoying baseball every spring and fall.”
As County Clerk, Erin has been able to put her communication and marketing background to use by bolstering the county’s social media presence to better inform citizens of the happenings of local government.
“We kicked off our social media push in 2017 which helped us better inform citizens on the SPLOST projects that were presented and those chosen to be on the ballot that fall,” she said. “This informational campaign helped clear up the misinformation that usually comes when SPLOST is on the ballot.”
Since then, Erin and her staff have continued to use their social media presence to update citizens on projects throughout the county, recognize hardworking employees and inform more people on the services the county provides.
Erin also developed a new pilot citizens academy, Focused on Floyd 101. The program is currently underway to give local citizens a behind-the-scenes look at how our county functions. It includes informative sessions from department heads, tours of our facilities, and question-and-answers sessions.
“I’m excited to see where this program leads in developing a better sense in our community of who we are as Floyd County,” Erin said.
Her community involvement extends into education as well. Erin and her husband are actively involved and volunteer at their kids’ school – St. Mary’s School. They also support other charitable organizations through local fundraising events and Erin is a member of Seven Hills Rotary Club.
We chose to highlight Erin in this issue of Rome Life not just for her position as County Clerk. But since her time with the Braves and now with the county she has demonstrated an incredible work ethic as well as the creativity and innovation that will take Floyd County into the future.